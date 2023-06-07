A new case of a minor abandoned on board a car shakes the Italian news. And it does so in a very powerful way because the protagonist of the story is one just one year old girlwho was found dead in the afternoon in Rome, in via dei Fucilieri, in the Cecchignola area, after her father, a carabiniere on duty in a structure of the Defense General Staff, he had forgotten it in the car.

The fact

According to the latest reconstructions, the man had the task of taking the little girl to kindergarten, a place which however was never reached. It was there who discovered it mother of the little girl who, once she arrived at school, located near the General Directorate of Military Personnel where her husband works, was told to collect her daughter that he had never set foot in the structure.

Vain attempts

At the same time, the one-year-old girl had been noticed unconscious by a passer-by who, in an attempt to save her, had broken the glass of the car and called the emergency services. The 118 personnel arrived on site as quickly as possible and tried unsuccessfully to revive the little girl. but there was nothing to be done.

What the law says

We remember that Article 172 of the Highway Code on anti-abandonment devices to prevent the abandonment of children in the car provides that from 6 March 2020 those traveling by car with a minor under the age of 4 are obliged to equip the car seat with an anti-abandonment device: anyone caught failing to do so is punishable by a fine of more than 300 euros and a five-point deduction from the driving licence.