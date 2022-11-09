Are you looking for a new board game that you can play in the company of your friends and that gives you hours and hours of adventures in medieval fantasy style? Well it just came out Forgotten Dephtsco-op title of Grand Games Guild that will make you experience moments of pure action in the style of Dungeons and Dragons.

This new card game comes as an RPG adventure in which you will have to face several always different dungeons and enemies and interesting. Each game will never be the same as the previous one, making this title replayable over and over again without ever appearing repetitive. All this is given by the structure of the game map which, being divided into large square boxes depicting the various corridors of the dungeons, will allow you to assemble it as you want, giving life to new stories every time.

Forgotten Depths can be played for 1 to 3 players (that’s right, you can also play a solo campaign if you want), and each game will last approximately from 45 to 60 minutes in total. Although 3 may not seem like many people in order to have a balanced party ready for any eventuality, the various characters have been created on purpose to be able to compensate for every slightest lack and be able to carry out the campaign without problems.

The game is basically divided into two phases: the exploration phase, in which you will create the layout of the level as you progress, choosing when to move and then discovering the various ecological elements. And the combat phasein which, as you can easily guess from the name, you will have to face the different monsters that you can parry in front of you with your weapons and objects found during the adventure.

The box will contain: 3 different types of dungeonseach with its own monsters and peculiar characteristics (in total 30 different monsters and 30 different characteristics), 12 legendary locationsdifficult to find but with great rewards, 6 unique and particular bosses, each of which will need a different strategy to be faced, and 27 possible configurations for the final boss of the game. If you are a fan of the genre, you can certainly not love it Forgotten Depths.