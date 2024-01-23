The Guadalajara Sports Club has made its presentation in the Clausura 2024 tournament, unfortunately in its first two games the first victory has not yet come from the hand of the new coach Fernando Gagosince they register a draw and a defeat.
With the arrival of Cade Cowell The door has been closed to two players from the quarry, Jesus Brigido and Yael PadillaBoth elements have not been required by the Argentine strategist and will surely have a very difficult time seeing minutes of activity under the coach's orders.
While it is true that one of the team's tasks currently is to give the young players a chance and consolidate several of them, in the offensive positions it will always be more complicated for the coaches to give confidence to a home player, in that way it is It is imminent that these players will have to redouble their efforts to get playing time.
Undoubtedly, Jesus Brigido and Yael Padilla They will see their activity with the first team reduced compared to what they had been playing with Veljko Paunovic as a coach who was the one who gave them the opportunity to earn a place in the First Division.
From the outset, the left wing position seems to have as its protagonists Pavel Perez and Cade Cowell; the far right has Roberto Alvarado and the center forward will be José Juan Macías and Javier Hernandezin this way the internal competition will be quite strong for the youth players who will surely see their minutes of play at a trickle and will have to row against the current to be considered by Fernando Gago.
