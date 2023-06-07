Forgotlings it’s the new game by the authors of Fortoggon Annealso a dynamic side-scrolling adventure: announced today with trailers and gameplaywill be released in 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

In this case we will find ourselves controlling Fig, a sentient mannequin determined to visit the Forgotten Lands with the aim of uniting rival tribes and facing together the threat of a creature that could catapult the whole world into darkness.

Moving within a 2.5D metroidvania-style, semi-open world scenario, we will be able to travel aboard the Volare together with our crew, land in various places and eventually fight hordes of enemies there using a hack & slash system that includes stealth mechanics .

Featuring fully hand-drawn graphics, spoken dialogue and an emotional soundtrack, Forgotlings boasts the atmosphere of a real cartoon.