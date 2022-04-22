Former STF minister said that the Constitution does not authorize the benefit of crimes against the Democratic State of Law

Former minister and former president of the Federal Supreme Court Ayres Britto said that President Jair Bolsonaro’s decree annulling the sentence imposed by the Court on federal deputy Daniel Silveira is unconstitutional. He said that the Constitution does not allow for the granting of pardons to “special serious crimes” and that attack the Democratic Rule of Law, as committed by the congressman.

“I understand that the pardon, in the specific case, granted by the president, went on a collision course with the Constitution. In this case, the crime for which the deputy was convicted is very serious. It was a conduct that undermined the very functioning of the STF, the free functioning of the STF. Conduct, by violent act, to inhibit, restrict the free functioning of him, who is the greatest guardian of the Constitution“, said Ayres Britto.

The former minister also stated that the Penal Code provides that actions such as those of Daniel Silveira are crimes against the democratic rule of law.

Read more about the case:

One of these actions was a video in which the deputy cursed several Supreme Court justices and made accusations of all kinds, including that some magistrates receive money illegally for the decisions they make. The video is no longer available on YouTube. Read the summary and transcript of the video here.

Here is what the article of the Penal Code quoted by Ayres Britto says:

“Art. 359-L. Attempt, with the use of violence or serious threat, to abolish the Democratic Rule of Law, preventing or restricting the exercise of constitutional powers:

Penalty – imprisonment, from 4 (four) to 8 (eight) years, in addition to the penalty corresponding to violence“

According to Ayres Britto, in trying to prevent the free functioning of one of the Powers, the federal deputy committed a crime of responsibility. He said he believed that Bolsonaro’s decree would be overturned by the STF itself.

“The possibility of using this forgiveness does not exist. The Constitution pre-excluded. now the matter will funnel, of course, to the Supreme. Let’s see what will happen. The STF will give definitive figures to the matter, to the theme. And it seems to me that it will do in this line that I’m talking about“, he said.