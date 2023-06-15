The environmental restoration It is also a path towards the recovery of new ways of living in community, from forgiveness, peace and reconciliation. This has been evident in La Reforma, the largest fishing field in Mexico and the youngest port, the starting point for the majestic Santa María Bay: one of the most important wetlands in the country and protected by the Ramsar convention. From the civil association SUCEDE we gave ourselves the task of working on the restoration of the bay, starting from the recovery of the social and a more harmonious coexistence with natural resources. For an imminently fishing area, having healthy and productive marine ecosystems is key to maintaining the profitability of its activity, which has been diminished by pollution and the effects of climate change. At the same time, the social decomposition in the community has left deep scars on families and the only way for restoration processes to work is to involve citizens. Thanks to the Schools of Forgiveness and Reconciliation (ESPERE), headed in Sinaloa by Mrs. Gaby Pérez, La Reforma has two generations of graduates of this educational workshop that changes lives: women and men had the opportunity to heal emotional wounds, transform ungrateful memory, generate restorative practices and receive tools to regain confidence. Faced with violence and its causes, the ESPERE allowed these recipients of some form of violence to consolidate new learning in managing emotions and social, cultural, and psychological restoration. In each of the two generations we discover active leaders, entrepreneurs, fishermen, fishermen, merchants and citizens who want a change in their social and environmental environment. Through these courses we have confirmed the urgency of dealing with the structural and cultural violence that has been legitimized as a daily form of relationship, not only in La Reforma but also in hundreds of communities and the femicides that occurred in Sinaloa confirm this. We need this workshop to reach the Sinaloans of all the communities, to achieve comprehensive restoration processes we need to start with the people, hopefully the decision makers weigh in the balance the importance of allocating part of their budgets to these causes. Just to mention some information, WAIT is an interactive and playful course made up of 11 work modules: 6 for forgiveness, 4 for reconciliation and 1 for liaison. Each module lasts approximately 3 hours. It is currently being developed in 19 countries. During 15 years of work, the ESPERE have reached more than 2 million people in 20 countries where the methodology has been adapted to different populations. It has received various awards, including the UNESCO Prize for Education for Peace in 2006. Now La Reforma has activists committed to rescuing values ​​and recovering the natural wealth of the bay, human beings aware of the invaluable role of a healthy ecosystem in the economic development of the place they inhabit.