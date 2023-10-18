The novel came to an end: through a press release, Chivas de Guadalajara reported that Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderón and Raúl Martínez, elements who were separated from the first team squad for committing indiscipline, will rejoin the club.
In the document, the Sacred Flock mentions that after a series of meetings the club assessed the actions that would be taken against the players for failing to comply with the internal regulations and it was determined that the three footballers would return to work as of Wednesday, October 18. .
Chivas de Guadalajara reported that this decision was made after evaluating the case and after receiving apologies from Martínez, Vega and Calderón.
In this way, the early termination of the contract of these three players is ruled out. Everything indicates that these elements will be considered by Veljko Paunovic for the closing of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX and the league.
The three players were suspended indefinitely after committing indiscipline during the concentration for the game on matchday 10 against Toluca.
During the last week it was rumored that Paunovic advocated for the three players not to be dismissed from the red and white institution.
According to journalist David Medrano, Chivas’ legal team met with representatives of Vega and Calderón, but both parties could not reach an agreement to terminate the current contract.
What do you think of the decision of the Chivas board? Did Alexis Vega and Cristian Calderón deserve another chance? Will they perform between now and the end of Apertura 2023?
