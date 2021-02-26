The British daily newspaper “The Sun” replied to a headline in “Bild”. She makes fun of the slow vaccination progress within the EU and Germany.

Munich – Unlike football, the British daily was able to The Sun Do not let this Corona penalty lie. On a headline of the German image“We” – the Germans – would envy the British for their vaccination success, the tabloid replied with much malice. The only German word that most of the British know is the term “Schadenfreude”. This is exactly what one would feel on the island towards the EU and Germany at the moment, the article is introduced.

“We don’t envy you. We look forward to a summer with unbridled social contacts, warm months with soccer games, concerts and beer. ”A happy summer awaits them like 1966 – at that time the English won the World Cup in the legendary Wembley final against Germany.

Brexit: liberation from bureaucracy? Criticism of the European vaccination program

What follows after that is primarily a settlement against the EU. The British would have been exposed to “endless blows” from Angela Merkel and her “EU fanatics”. “How dare we leave your beloved cartel? How dare we end 47 years of confusing red tape? We will be ruined when they remove our shining star from the EU flags. But we weren’t ruined, were we? ”

Instead, they would have freed themselves from the bureaucracy with Brexit, acted quickly and thus spread the metaphorical towels in front of the EU on the couches of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna. The European vaccination program is even a “cluster fuck” – a modification of the word “cluster fuck”, which describes organizational chaos. “Sorry our German. These geniuses behind this approach couldn’t even organize an Oktoberfest in a brewery. ”

Coronavirus: 19 million people in the UK already vaccinated

It should be said that the Sun is generally a right-conservative oriented paper that, despite its size, certainly does not speak for all Britons. In addition to populism and unobjective swipes, she also uses a fact about vaccinations for a change. “We prick three times as fast as you. We’ll vaccinate you under the table. So yes, you should envy us. ”There are currently around 19 million people vaccinated in the UK. In Germany there are just 3.6 million people. And the lead grows accordingly.

“However, we are not happy about your misfortune. In the English language there is no word for schadenfreude. We are not complacent. We just have some advice for you guys. There is a way out. ”

German exit from the EU? You have a position of real power

The tabloid, for example, suggests that Germany find its way out of the EU itself. “Your country is the largest economic power in Europe – the fourth largest in the world. You produce some of the most desirable goods in the world. We love your cars and your kitchen accessories. You have a position of true power on this planet. If Tinder were a global platform, everyone would swipe right when they saw you. “

Finally, the author Colin Robertson would like to know what the German word for “Brexit” is. Only in this way could German politics straighten everything out again. However, he did not mention the political, cultural and economic consequences of Britain’s exit from the EU. Not that anyone still feels glee. (ta) *Merkur.de is offered by IPPEN.MEDIA.