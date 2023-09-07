Forgive us our debts: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 3

This evening, Thursday 7 September 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 3, forgive us our debts, a 2018 Italian film directed by Antonio Morabito, starring Marco Giallini and Claudio Santamaria. The film, whose plot revolves around a debt collection story, is the first Italian film distributed exclusively by Netflix. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Guido is a former computer technician trying to survive after the company he worked for declared bankruptcy by laying off all the staff. As a warehouse worker he does not find luck and is fired almost immediately by the warehouse manager himself. This event throws him further into turmoil given the debts he owes to his creditors. In a borderline situation, the man finds comfort only in the whiskey he drinks while frequenting the bar where Rina works, with whom he will fall in love, and in his neighbor who helps him when he can: a professor who is passionate about billiards, a tool he uses to explain to Guido his theories on politics and the economy.

One evening Guido is approached by a man who beats him up, ordering him to pay his debts. At this point Guido sees only one solution: he goes to the finance company that has his file in hand and offers to work for them until his debts are paid off. Guido is paired with Franco, a man expert in debt collection, who reluctantly refuses, only to realize that he is obliged to teach Guido the trade. The two then begin to work and get to know each other. Guido thus begins to see how Franco works, chasing debtors and haunting them continuously, even going so far as to beat them during the night.

One evening it’s Guido’s turn to have to beat up a debtor: the experience will upset him, but in the following days Guido begins to familiarize himself with his new job, at the expense of a debtor named Fantinari. That same evening, after leaving Fantinari, Franco and Guido go to a bar. On their way out, Guido takes Franco to the warehouse where he worked and takes his revenge on his former boss, while Franco watches from afar. From then on, Franco will show Guido the toughest and most painful side of his job, and this will lead Guido to falter on Franco’s methods and the work they do, also thanks to having witnessed the suicide of a debtor who had gone to find.

Forgive us our debts: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Forgive Us Our Debts, but what’s the full cast for the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Marco Giallini: Franco

Claudio Santamaria: Guido

Jerzy Stuhr: the professor

Flonja Kodheli as Rina

Maddalena Crippa: Official

Agnieszka Zulewska: Franco’s wife

Leonardo Nigro: Fantinari

Giorgio Gobbi: warehouse manager

Streaming and TV

Where to see Forgive us our debts on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 7 September 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.