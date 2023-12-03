Do we really know what the reform that is passing through the House of Representatives will do with health? The Ministry of Finance says yes, and to prove it it published a calculation of the costs and the sources to cover them. In the opinion of the Treasury, there is a large gap in the health accounts, which would be closed in 2028. The Treasury did not give a favorable tax concept, as it had done with the pension reform.

These numbers on the effects of the health reform make a fundamental assumption: that the costs of treatments, medical services, medications, system administration, hospital services and hospitality in health centers, etc., are predictable once the reform passes. .

It is a heroic assumption. The health reform points to a change in the direction and governance of the system so profound and unpredictable that it relaxes all existing cost controls.

We are doomed to cost inflation, deterioration in quality in granting appointments, decline in care, reduction in quality and non-compliance with the promise of service of such magnitude that it is not known what will really be called “health service” afterward. after the reform was approved. It is not known what the key prices and therefore the total costs will be.

For this reason, the congressmen do not fully understand (not even superficially) the consequences of those they are approving, immersed as they are in barrels of jam that do not allow them to raise their heads to breathe. Much less to think about.

Let’s put it graphically. If the Government, now so enthusiastic about meat, left in the hands of the governors and mayors the management of the country’s meat supply, the setting of the prices at which they will buy the meat, and the costs at which the They are going to process so that it reaches families, after such an intervention it would be uncertain how the supply would work and what the prices of the meat would be. Neither the mayors nor the governors know about the meat industry, nor are their administrations trained for that challenge, and such perverse incentives will arise that easily the 1,120 mayors and 32 governors would soon become the largest ranchers in the country.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

That is the size of the mistake that would be made by entrusting them with the handling of meat for the Colombians. Now, please, in the previous paragraph, change the word meat to the word health.

The health reform is subject to the criticism that made the recently deceased Nobel Prize winner in economics Robert Lucas famous. Lucas argued that many government interventions alter economic reality so profoundly that knowledge of the past loses validity in predicting the future; and, in particular, to predict the effects of the intervention that is sought to be studied.

What we call today “health services”, “health system” or “health costs” does not serve to refer to the same facts in a couple of years. We will enter an unknown world, of deterioration in quality and quantity, and price increases that are impossible to predict.

That, then, the Government seeks to create the complete opposite of a health market itself. That’s the crux of the matter. The Government is annoyed that we can talk about a “health services market.” The Government wants to talk about their public provision. He wants to be remembered for stopping being the market and instead becoming the mayor, the governor and the ministry official who govern the system.

Therefore, when it produces figures until 2033, the only thing the Ministry of Finance knows is that its technicians made some calculations in an Excel sheet, taking into account the current costs of caring for the health of 51 million Colombians, they added up some things of the bill, they calculated the inputs and outputs of money to the system, and that’s it, they sent that to Congress.

Neither the congressmen, nor the Minister of Health, nor the Treasury, nor Petro, nor Robert Lucas (RIP), nor the experts know what is being approved, because what is called health today and what the UPC (Unit of Health) is paid for Payment by Capitation), is going to change so much with the reform that those lines on the graphs and those figures will mean little.

Foolishness consists in not knowing what one is doing and yet insisting on doing it. Foolishly approving a text with the pompous name of Health Reform does not imply that those who are about to approve it truly know what they are doing, nor what we will name with the word health after it.

Prices, amounts paid and quality of services will change so drastically and unpredictably that what is said today about it is nothing more than nonsense.

Chávez also called health reform, the destruction of Venezuela’s health. Chávez also called PDVSA reform the destruction of PDVSA. Chávez also called 21st century socialism the catastrophe of the Venezuelan economy. Chávez also called prosperity the social disaster that has led seven million Venezuelans to leave their country to be able to feed their children. Maduro still calls democracy that pantomime of people casting votes to elect him eternally.

The Colombian Congress cannot maintain the farce that it approves a destruction of the health system and calls it reform.

When voting or forming a quorum, congressmen should think that their relatives, their children and their parents will get sick, like the rest of Colombians, and that in the waiting lines for an appointment or care, the lack of gauze, aspirin or surgeries, we will remember that they were the foolish enablers of that Colombian health debacle. Forgive them, sir, for they do not know what they are doing. I think that future patients will not find it easy to forgive them.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_