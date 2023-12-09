‘Perdóname’, the América TV soap opera starring Érika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiro, came to an end after the broadcast of its chapter 51, which left more than one with their mouths open. This episode revealed to us that Samuel was the real person responsible for the murder of Pablo, as well as Alberto and Victoria. This came to light after Lito’s brother confessed it to Lauraafter meeting her at a secret place, which they had agreed to over the phone.

However, the surprises would not end there, since Samuel left Lara speechless after telling her that he had received payment for killing his relatives. The person behind the whole macabre plan was Christina, his assistant. What motivated her to end Pablo’s life?

Why did Cristina hire Samuel to murder Pablo?

After all the cards were shown on the table, Christina he told Laura that the reason why he killed Pablo It was because he humiliated her when she found out she was pregnant. Let us remember that both had a relationship in the novel, so, one day, Cristina entered her boyfriend’s office and congratulated him because he was going to become her father. This made Pablo very angry, and he angrily expelled the couple from his office, since he could not have children.

But it doesn’t stop there, since the other reason that led her to commit the crime was revenge. Pablo was thinking of firing Eduardo, her uncle, from the company, which aroused the fury of Cristina, who could not bear that her lover, and the real father of her son, lost absolutely everything. It is for this reason that she decided to hire Samuel, who was used to doing that type of work, so she did not hesitate to pull the trigger and end Pablo’s life.

Why did Samuel kill Alberto and Victoria?

If Paul’s death was out of spite and revenge, Albert and Victory They were only collateral victims. During her confession to Lara, Cristina also said that she was the one who gave the order to Samuel to execute both of her parents. And, although he revealed that he did not want to do it, he indicated that he carried out the plan because they had found out everything, both about Pablo and Eduardo, so, fearing that they would talk, he decided to end their lives. .

This left Lara in pieces, since she knew how fond her parents were of Cristina, whom they even considered part of the Ferradas family. But that did not matter at all to the secretary, who also confessed to having attempted the life of Érika Villalobos and Lito’s character, but that it could not finally be carried out.

Finally, and ironically, Cristina ended up being murdered by Samuel, who recalled that she said that she was disgusted by having sex with him, after revealing that, as part of payment for the murders, they were also together intimately.

That Cristina revealed that she was pregnant aroused the fury of Pablo, who could not have children. Photo: América TV

