Together again! Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos They recently announced that they will star in a new soap opera for América TV. This news shocked everyone, since the ex-couple was a trend due to the actor’s infidelity case with the reporter Fiorella Retiz and now they will be part of the main cast of ‘Perdóname’. However, the surprises do not end there, since their eldest son will also have a role in the series. Is about Michael, 18 years old. Here we tell you all the details of her character in this new production by Michelle Alexander.

What role will Mikael Miyashiro have in ‘Forgive me’?

As in real life, Mikael Miyashiro Villalobos will be the son of the protagonists Lara (Érika Villalobos) and ‘Lito’ (Aldo Miyashiro) in ‘Perdóname’. This was confirmed through the second trailer for the series that was released on September 12, in which it was also confirmed that the actors will be a couple in the América TV fiction.

When will the novel ‘Perdóname’ be released?

According to the second preview shared by América TV, the novel starring the former couple Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos will premiere on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Despite having a confirmed date, it is not yet known what time this new production by Michelle Alexander will be broadcast, but it is expected that, due to the theme, it will be at night.

What will the novel ‘Forgive me’ be about?

Aldo and Érika will star in a story in a world of wounds that remain marked in the soul. “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles… but also of redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances?” says América TV’s first ad. “All the evidence incriminated him. And after 15 years, he will regain his freedom… but the real prison is still inside him. Will he be able to get justice?” They added in the second preview presented.

Watch HERE the preview of the novel ‘Forgive me’

