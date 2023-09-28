‘Forgive me’, a Peruvian novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobospremiered in style on América TV screens this September 27, 2023. This new production attracted the attention of the Peruvian public, who was impatiently waiting to see both the former showbiz couple and their children, who are also part of part of the cast and made their debut on television.

However, something that surprised was the beginning of ‘Perdóname’, which began like a newsreel when announcing the death of Pablo Ferrara, played by actor Fernando Luque, who in fiction is the brother of Lara, character of Érika. Villalobos. This was shocking, since it did not appear that the novel had begun its transmission. In this way, it was possible to know how the tragic plot began and the characters, as well as some will be able to make conjectures about who the murderer is and what other villains will emerge as the chapters go by.