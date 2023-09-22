Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Forgive me‘, the Peruvian novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will be officially presented at a press conference live and live prior to its grand premiere on Peruvian TV. What news will this event bring? Michelle Alexander’s new production for América Televisión will not only feature the former celebrity couple in its stellar cast: their children will also give life to the characters in this story that promises to keep the public hooked on television after the daily broadcasts. from ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’.