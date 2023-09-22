Prior to its premiere on TV, ‘Forgive me‘, the Peruvian novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will be officially presented at an event live and live.
‘Forgive me‘, the Peruvian novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will be officially presented at a press conference live and live prior to its grand premiere on Peruvian TV. What news will this event bring? Michelle Alexander’s new production for América Televisión will not only feature the former celebrity couple in its stellar cast: their children will also give life to the characters in this story that promises to keep the public hooked on television after the daily broadcasts. from ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’.
‘Forgive me’, LIVE press conference minute by minute
End of the ‘Forgive me’ press conference
This is the end of the coverage of the press conference for ‘Perdóname’, where the actors who will be part of the cast of the new América TV soap opera were introduced.
Don’t miss ‘Forgive me’
‘Perdóname’, the new América TV soap opera, will premiere on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 after ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’.
Presentation of the official reel
After the introduction of the actors of the novel, Michelle Alexander presented the official trailer for ‘Forgive me’, which will give more details about the fiction.
The protagonists
Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, stars of ‘Perdóname’, were the last talents to be presented.
The first actors
Roberto Moll and Lourdes Berninzon were introduced as part of the cast. They will add the drop of experience to the soap opera.
Lara’s family
The Argentine actor, Fernando Niño, Mikael and Fernanda Miyashiro will be the family members of Érika Villalobos’ character.
Known faces in the production
Alexandra Graña and Javier Valdés will join the cast of Michelle Alexander’s new novel.
The time of the villains has arrived
Actors Emilram Cossio and Manuel Baca will be the antagonists of ‘Perdóname’.
Andrés Salas will be part of ‘Perdóname’
The renowned national actor will also be part of the cast of the América TV production.
Presentation by Vania Torres and Stephanie Orúe
Surfer Vania Torres will play Ivana, a boxer, while Orúe will play Margarita.
Presentation by Sebastián Monteghirfo
Sebastián Monteghirfo will play Blas in ‘Perdóname’, the new América TV soap opera.
Presentation by Fernando Luque
Fernando Luque will play Pablo Ferradas, Lara’s brother and for whose death Lito will be blamed.
Official song of the novel
Alexander mentioned that the official theme of ‘Perdóname’ will be ‘Yo te amo’ by Chayanne. He added that the fiction will be for everyone, but that it is aimed at housewives.
Details on the theme of ‘Forgive me’
Michelle Alexander comments that the novel, the original idea of Aldo Miyashiro, will have drama, comedy, and social themes that, she believes, the public will really like.
The press conference for ‘Forgive me’ begins
With the presence of Jorge Grippa, production manager of América TV, and Michelle Alexander, producer of the novel, the press conference for ‘Perdóname’ begins.
What time will the LIVE event of ‘Perdóname’ be?
Set your alarm. The live broadcast of the conference is scheduled for 12:30 pm on Friday, September 21.
Press conference for ‘Perdóname’, the new novel that promises to catch Peruvians
Good afternoon, we begin the coverage of the ‘Forgive me’ conference. This Thursday, September 21, the Peruvian novel will be officially presented in an event that will be broadcast live online. Follow with La República the latest news of the series that promises to captivate the Peruvian audience.
