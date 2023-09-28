Total silence! This is how Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos reacted to the premiere of ‘Perdóname’, Michelle Alexander’s new novel for America TV which arrived on September 27 on Peruvian screens. The stars of the show, along with the entire cast—including their children—sat down to watch episode 1 as a group, while the cameras recorded their responses to the scenes live. Fragments of this meeting were shared on social networks by Del Barrio Producciones, the production company in charge of the show.

Like many on social networks, the former couple seemed absorbed, while watching the first moments of the story that revolves around Lito and Lara. In fiction, the destinies of these characters separated years ago, when he went to prison after being accused of having murdered his brother-in-law, Lara’s brother.

