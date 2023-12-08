The final chapter of ‘Perdóname’, the novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, comes with many questions. On the one hand, Laura He would meet again with the person responsible for the murder of his brother and his parents, regardless of the fact that his life is also at risk. While, on her part, Lito He will fear for the lives of his children, who were kidnapped as a threat to him losing the boxing championship.

If you want to know what will happen in this shocking GRAND FINALE of ‘Forgive me’successful novel by America Televisionwe invite you to stay in the following note, where we will tell you more details about its premiere, as well as the minute by minute of its last chapter, which promises to leave many with their mouths open.

Watch HERE the preview of the last chapter of ‘Perdóname’

When is the final chapter of ‘Forgive me’ LIVE?

The final chapter of ‘Forgive me’a novel that was produced by Michelle Alexander, will air TODAY, Friday, December 8, 2023. The end of this captivating series comes after just over 2 months, premiering on September 27.

Its launch was carried out in a quite controversial context, since the main roles fell on Erika Villalobos and Aldo Miyashiroactors who were married in real life and whose marriage ended for reasons that came to light nationally.

What time does the last chapter of ‘Perdóname’ come out?

The grand finale of ‘Forgive me’ It will premiere at 9.40 pm on the previously mentioned dateimmediately after ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ and before the Central Edition of América Noticias.

Fernanda and Mikael, children of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, made their acting debut in ‘Perdóname’. Photo: composition LR/América TV

Where to see the end of the novel ‘Forgive me’ LIVE?

The last chapter of ‘Forgive me’ can be seen through the signal America Television. To enjoy this exciting episode you will only have to tune in to its signal.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘Forgive me’ It is an exclusive program America TVso, to be able to enjoy its grand finale, you will have to see it through its signal, which varies depending on the service you have contracted:

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to watch TVGO ONLINE and FREE?

To watch the latest episode of ‘Forgive me’ online and free of charge, you only have to enter the website of America TVGO, official streaming platform of the aforementioned television channel. In it you will not only be able to enjoy the last chapter, but you will also find all the complete chapters of the soap opera.

The cast of ‘Perdóname’ was made up of nationally and internationally recognized actors. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Jessica Merino (URPI-LR)

If you want to follow all the details of the end of ‘Forgive me’, it is as easy as entering the application and choosing the program from the main menu. However, if you are not registered in the application, you will have to choose between the three plans it offers: the free one, the monthly plan (S/ 9.90) and the annual plan (S/ 89.90).

