IGN published a trailer which announces the exit date Of Forgive Me Father 2 on Steam: the shooter developed by Byte Barrel will be available in Early Access starting from October 19th, therefore in a handful of days.

In the review of Forgive Me Father we talked about how the first chapter of the series tried to offer a retro experience, very effective during faster sequences but with ups and downs in terms of level design and difficulty balance.

Will this sequel manage to refine the formula just enough to fully express its undoubted potential? We’ll find out exactly October 27when the game debuts on Steam Early Access.