A new tragedy in the Río Bravo mourns a Colombian home. In the last few hours, the death of Antonella Sánchez, a four-year-old minor who was born in the municipality of Acacías (Meta) and drowned when her grandmother tried to take her to the United States, with some members of her family, in search of a better future.

According to ‘Noticias RCN’, the minor crossed the Darién Gap and traveled through several Central American countries to reach the Río Bravo, on the border of Mexico and the United States, along with her grandmother and her husband, her aunt and another minor, 12 years.

His mother, Alondra Ruiz, said that She could not travel with the minor because she was pregnant. Furthermore, he reported that everything indicates that her grandmother and her husband were also carried away by the current, but there is still no confirmation of their outcome.

Tragedy of a Colombian minor in the Río Bravo

Antonella, a member of a Colombian-Venezuelan family that arrived five years ago in the municipality of Acacías, Meta, left more than fifteen days ago with several of her relatives who intended to seek a better future.

“She told me: ‘Mommy, when I’m in the United States, are you going to go with my little sisters?’ I told him: ‘Yes, of course, we will be together soon.’“said Alondra Ruiz, through tears, in a conversation with ‘RCN’.

Unfortunately, the meeting could not take place. Regarding the other members of the group, there is only clarity about the other minor, who remains in a refuge center.

“A boy who was with her called me and told me everything that had happened, that my daughter had drowned, that the river had taken my mother away. And my sister was saved because she got out alone… she swimming”said Alondra Ruiz.

At this time, Ruiz and his family are fundraising to raise the money necessary to repatriate the little girl’s body.

Meanwhile, messages of unease are evident on their social networks.

“Daughter of my life. I don’t think this is happening to me. Why are you, my girl, so small, so defenseless, forgive me daughter, Forgive me for not having been by your side to help you save your life a thousand times.. You can’t imagine how you leave me my Antho. Anthooo, you don’t know how my soul hurts. Wake me up from this nightmare,” Alondra Ruiz wrote in a message.

“Damn American dream,” he launched into another.

30 Colombians who were seeking to reach the United States are deported in Panama

The journey across the Darien is a harrowing odyssey for migrants seeking a better life in the United States. Photo: Jaiver Nieto / CEET

The Panamanian authorities said that this Tuesday they applied the measure of deportation and expulsion to a group of 30 Colombiansthe most severe contemplated in Panamanian immigration law, being sent to Colombia on a charter flight.

The deportation measure was applied to 27 of these people, the majority detected as part of the irregular migratory flow that comes from Colombia and is destined for the United States, which contemplates that they will not be able to re-enter Panama for a period of 10 years. To three others who had served sentences in Panama for crimes against collective security in the modality related to drugs and homicide, the expulsion provision was applied, which implies that they will no longer be able to enter Panamanian territory.

“All of them were subjected to due process in accordance with national laws and none of them maintained a humanitarian profile, even though the majority were detected in the irregular migratory flow that comes from the neighboring country”said a statement from the National Migration Service (SNM).

So far in 2023, more than 465,000 people have crossed the dangerous Darién jungle, bordering Colombia, 87% more than in all of 2022, on their route to the United States, according to official figures.

*With EFE

