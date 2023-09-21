America TV announced the premiere of his new novel, ‘Perdóname’, a production led by Michelle Alexander and that will feature Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos in the leading roles, who in turn will play Lito Acosta and Lara Ferrara, respectively. However, the surprises do not stop there, since their children, Mikael and Fernanda Miyashiro, will also participate in the fiction, thus marking their debut on the small screen.

Given this, the young actors gave their impressions about this great opportunity to start their career with their family and provided details about the role they will have in the novel. Below we show you the details of their statements.

What did Mikael and Fernanda Miyashiro say about their participation in ‘Perdóname’?

In the case of Michael, he will have the opportunity to work alongside his parents and sister before traveling abroad in order to continue his acting studies. “It is very special because I will be able to act with my family and also because it is my debut on television, so, as you can see, I am very excited,” he expressed.

“The project is very nice, that was what stopped me from going to study abroad right after graduating last year. It will be a nice memory and a nice experience to work not only with my family, but also with the great group of actors that make up the cast,” concluded the eldest son of Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos.

Regarding his role in the novel, he indicated: “My character is called Joaquín and he is a boy who does not have many friends, but who loves his family very much and who has a very specific way of expressing his emotions.”

For its part, Fernando She will also make her debut on television and was very excited about the great challenge that lies ahead of her and what better way than to start her career in the acting world alongside the people she loves most. “When I and my brother were given the news that we were going to write a novel, we had no idea what we were going to do; However, we accepted instantly and I loved the idea,” she said in an interview with ‘America shows’.

Mikael Miyashiro will play Joaquín, son of Lito and Lara, roles that Miyashiro and Villalobos will play. Photo: América TV

When is ‘Perdóname’ released?

As mentioned in the official trailer issued by America TVas the same protagonists pointed out, ‘Forgive me’ will premiere on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. And, although there were doubts regarding the time of its broadcast, it was also confirmed that will replace ‘Luz de luna 3’, at 9.40 pmimmediately after ‘There is room at the bottom’.

What is ‘Forgive me’ about?

The synopsis of ‘Forgive me’ shows that this soap opera will take us to a world where the wounds left by the love between the characters of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos remain: “In this story, we will learn that forgiveness is a path full of obstacles, but also of redemption and love. Are you ready to immerse yourself in this story full of emotions and second chances?”

“All the evidence incriminated him. And, after 15 years, he will regain his freedom… but the real prison is still inside him. Will he be able to do justice?”, he stated in the second trailer presented by América Televisión.

