‘Perdóname’, the Peruvian soap opera that has been broadcast on América TV, has been generating intrigue after Alberto’s death. At the funeral, Lito and Lara will have a very deep conversation. Joaquín’s mother will confess to her ex-husband that she believes him that he did not kill Pablo. On the other hand, Aldo Miyashiro’s character tells him that the people behind everything are his and Enzo’s father’s family. Apparently, there will be a reconciliation between both figures in the premiere of chapter 9.

If you want to know what will happen between Lito and Lara, you have to continue reading this note so that you do not miss all the details that chapter 9 of the Peruvian novel will bring.‘Forgive me’with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos.

When is chapter 9 of ‘Perdóname’ released?

‘Forgive me’, a novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will premiere its chapter 9 TODAY, Tuesday, October 10, 2023. According to the trailer, we will see that the Peruvian soap opera will enter a moment of tension after Alberto’s death: at the funeral Lito and Lara meet They will meet face to face. On the other hand, there is intrigue to know if there will be a kiss or a reconciliation between both figures.

What time to watch the novel ‘Perdóname’ on América TV LIVE?

‘Forgive me’starts minutes after ‘At the bottom there is room’ on the channelAmerica TV, that is, around 9.40 pm in Peru. This Peruvian production by Michelle Alexander is broadcast completely LIVE and, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain and want to watch the series, here are the respective schedules.

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Ecuador

9.40 pm in Colombia

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Chile

10.40 pm in Venezuela

11.40 pm in Argentina

4.40 am in Spain, the next day.

Lito is played by Aldo Miyashiro while Lara is played by Érika Villalobos. Photo. Youtube

Where to see ‘Perdóname’, the novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

‘Forgive me’starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, can be seen exclusively on the screens ofAmerica TV. This new soap opera was launched on Peruvian television on September 27, 2023 and presents a new plot that promises to conquer the public at night, from Monday to Friday.

How to watch América TV GO FREE ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the open signal ofAmerica TVto see the Peruvian novel‘Forgive me’go to the official website of the Peruvian channel or download its applicationAmerica TV GO. In both services, you can enjoy the new series by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos completely free, LIVE and ONLINE.

