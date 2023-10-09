‘Perdóname’, the Peruvian soap opera that has been broadcast on América TV screens, has entered a tense and intriguing moment after Alberto’s death. At the funeral, Lita and Lara will meet face to face, a highly anticipated moment that will happen in this episode. Both will talk and look for clues that will help them solve the murder of the owner of the company in the plot directed by Michael Alexander. On the other hand, Lara and Enzo will have a strong argument.

If you want to know what will happen between Lito and Lara, you have to continue reading this note so that you do not miss all the details that this chapter 5 of the Peruvian novel will bring. ‘Forgive me’with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 8 of ‘Forgive me’

When is chapter 8 of ‘Perdóname’ released?

‘Forgive me’, a novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, will premiere its chapter 8 TODAY, Monday, October 9, 2023. According to the trailer, we will see that the Peruvian soap opera will enter a moment of tension after Alberto’s death and at the funeral Lito and Lara will meet. They will meet face to face. In addition, we will see how the character played by Aldo Miyashiro will seek to solve this case because he believes that it is the same person who harmed him.

What time to watch the novel ‘Perdóname’ on América TV LIVE?

‘Forgive me’starts minutes after ‘At the bottom there is room’ on the channelAmerica TV, that is, around 9.40 pm in Peru. This Peruvian production by Michelle Alexander is broadcast completely LIVE and, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain and want to watch the series, here are the respective schedules.

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Ecuador

9.40 pm in Colombia

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Chile

10.40 pm in Venezuela

11.40 pm in Argentina

4.40 am in Spain, the next day.

Where to see ‘Perdóname’, the novel by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

‘Forgive me’starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, can be seen exclusively on the screens ofAmerica TV. This new soap opera was launched on Peruvian television on September 27, 2023 and presents a new plot that promises to conquer the public at night, from Monday to Friday.

How to watch América TV GO FREE ONLINE?

If you do not have access to the open signal ofAmerica TVto see the Peruvian novel‘Forgive me’go to the official website of the Peruvian channel or download its applicationAmerica TV GO. In both services, you can enjoy the new series by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos completely free, LIVE and ONLINE.

