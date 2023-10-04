‘Perdóname’ is the new América TV novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos as Lito Acosta and Lara Ferrada, respectively. This production will premiere its chapter 5 and, according to the trailer, we can expect that there will be tension, since the main character will risk his life to save one of his neighbors from a fire caused by quota collectors. On the other hand, Alberto will finally announce who he chose as his replacement at the Ferrada shipping company.

Keep reading our complete guide so you don’t miss any details of the Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’ and you know what time and where to watch it completely LIVE and FREE.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 6 of the novel ‘Forgive me’

When does episode 6 of ‘Perdóname’ come out LIVE on América TV?

‘Forgive me’a Peruvian novel directed by Michelle Alexander, will premiere its chapter 6TODAY, Wednesday, October 4, 2023. According to the preview of the new episode, we will see that Lito Acosta will risk his life to save his neighbor ‘Tito’ from a fire caused by the quota collectors in his neighborhood. On the other hand, Alberto Ferrada (Roberto Moll), Lara’s father, will announce who he chose as his replacement in his company. Will it be Enzo or Eduardo?

What time to watch ‘Perdóname’ on América TV LIVE?

The novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos,‘Forgive me’is broadcast minutes after ‘At the bottom there is room’ on the signalAmerica TV, at approximately 9.40 pm (Peruvian time). This Peruvian production by Michelle Alexander can be seen completely LIVE on the aforementioned channel. Below, we leave you the respective schedules to watch the series from other Latin American countries and Spain:

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Ecuador

9.40 pm in Colombia

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Chile

10.40 pm in Venezuela

11.40 pm in Argentina

4.40 am in Spain, the next day.

The children of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos also participate in the novel 'Perdóname'.

How to watch América TV GO FREE ONLINE?

There is another option to see the Peruvian novel‘Forgive me’ If you do not have access to América TV’s open signal, you just have to go to the channel’s official website or download its applicationAmerica tvGO. Then, you can watch the new series by Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos completely FREE, LIVE and ONLINE from wherever you are.

Complete cast of the novel ‘Forgive me’

Aldo Miyashiro as Lito Acosta

Erika Villalobos as Lara Ferrada

Mikael Miyashiro as Joaquin

Fernanda Miyashiro as Renata

Vania Torres as Ivana

Stephany Orúe as Margarita

Andrés Salas as Fabián

Emilram Cossío as Samuel

Fernando Luque as Pablo

Sebastián Monteghirfo as Blass

Roberto Moll as Alberto

Lourdes Berninzon as Victoria

Javier Valdés as Eduardo

