The phenomenal engineer will also receive honorary citizenship in the Modena City Council hall on his 87th birthday. In over a quarter of a century alongside Enzo, Forghieri has written the history of F1

Massimo Falcioni

Tomorrow, on his 87th birthday, Mauro Forghieri (born January 13, 1935) will receive the keys to the city and honorary citizenship in the town council hall of ‘his’ Modena. In the letter sent in recent months to the president of the municipal council Fabio Poggi to start the path of honorary citizenship, the mayor Gian Carlo Muzzarelli underlined how “in his professional career and in his personal history Forghieri has expressed at unattainable levels some of the characteristics that best identify our community: talent, passion, creativity, spirit of innovation and has contributed in a fundamental way to bring the love for quality and beauty, distinctive signs of our territory and symbols of the Ferrari brand, as well as Lamborghini and Bugatti – others prestigious companies that have made use of his talent and experience – on the roof of the world “.

because you forge – Mauro Forghieri was a great protagonist of the racing world, Formula 1 designer, technical director and deus ex machina of Ferrari from 1962 to 1971 and from 1973 to 1984. With Forghieri at the helm, for over twenty years, the Scuderia del Cavallino has designed and built the most innovative and competitive racing cars, winning everything, everywhere, conquering the top of the F1 world with seven world championship titles, with memorable feats that have made motorsport history. Forghieri is not only considered a “super technician” of quality, but he was and is for everyone the engineer, the symbol of those who can “invent” an engine and a racing car often going against the tide, of those who know how to manage a team on the track, of those who know how to dominate tensions and accept challenges by moving the bar further and further. Forghieri led the Maranello racing sector with passion and competence, transforming a “technical question” into art, into a cultural fact.

forgers and ferrari – By Enzo Ferrari, born in 1898, creator and patron of the best known brand on the planet, also second Forbes, everything has been said and written. In summary, the man from Maranello has been defined as: “A phenomenon capable of transforming dreams into reality: brilliant as well as irascible, suspicious, cynical, moody, one who does not know the word thank you”. Di Mauro Forghieri, called at the age of 26 directly by the “Grande Vecchio” to lead the most important racing department in the world, only one word was used: “fury”. Why, it was rumored in the racing department and in the circuit pits, the engineer it is as ingenious as it is flammable. Outbursts of anger that preceded or accompanied strokes of genius. In fact, Forghieri was like this at work, an artist agitator of talents, as he was reserved, affable, open, available, always ready to lend a hand to anyone who asked for it, not only in the always tense circuit of racing. “Racing – Forghieri still says today – are not only an unsurpassed technical test bench and an extraordinary showcase for the corporate image but above all they are a school of life, both professional and human: when there is no competitive spirit, you can settle down”. And Forghieri never relaxed and was never satisfied, giving everything from the first day in Maranello, aware of having the full support of the “boss” who urged him: “Do what you know how to do. Do your best. And do not be afraid: remember that I am here ”. Words by Enzo of great humanity but with the flavor and value of “military orders”.

the spirit of forgers – And the young engineer has always given everything for the Cavallino, often making miracles by artfully enhancing its technical and competitive management. However, he never kept silent when he was not convinced of what the Commendatore wanted to impose on him. “I have remained close to him – Forghieri will say – as those who have been able to say no to him have remained close to him. It is impossible for Ferrari to tell stories. I made him scream, I never flattered him. I never called him an engineer because he wasn’t. I’ve always called him commendatore. His esteem for me was everything, in those years of hard work, of great satisfactions, of triumphs that are in the golden register of world sport and go beyond the boundaries of sport “. Without Ferrari, racing would have had (and still would have) another turn and perhaps Formula 1 would not have existed and would no longer exist. And without “that” Forghieri the Cavallino would not have been the very symbol of yesterday’s, today’s and tomorrow’s motoring. Even great loves can end.

the other forged – In 1987, after 28 years full-time, Forghieri leaves Ferrari to move to Lamborghini: “A few words: I to the Commander – says Forghieri -” I’m leaving “and a few words Ferrari to me:” Go ahead, I’m leaving soon me too”. And so it will be. An epic was ending. Enzo died on August 14, 1988. Forghieri had worked miracles for Ferrari, inventing and building new engines, new machines, a new organization of the racing department that continues today, even a new approach to racing, from designing in the offices to running the garage and of the drivers on the track with the sole objective of “the best possible result”. Mauro Forghieri, born in Modena on January 13, 1935, fresh from his degree in mechanical engineering, enters the Cavallino factory in via Abetone Inferiore under the “engine development” team and in November 1961, at the age of twenty-six, is placed by Ferrari as head of the racing department of Maranello to replace the grumpy Tuscan engineer with a brilliant pencil and heart of gold Carlo Chiti put out together with other technicians and managers for unresolved internal disputes mostly caused – it was said at the time – by his wife’s invasion in the factory by Enzo. Among the many records conquered by Forghieri is that of having been close to Ferrari for almost 28 years, between the early 1960s and the mid-1980s, the long golden and romantic season of the Cavallino that consolidated the own myth affirming itself as a world phenomenon creating the basis of the affirmations, especially of the market, of the era of globalization. The numbers, while striking, alone cannot express the value of the work of Forghieri and his collaborators, excellent to say the least. The fact remains that in over a quarter of a century, competing with the world’s automotive giants (just think of Ford, Mercedes, BMW, Honda, Renault), the reds designed and developed by engineer Forghieri have won 54 GP victories. world championships, four “Drivers” and seven “Constructors” F1 World Championships, as well as 16 international titles (in fact other world championships) for covered wheel cars (Sport Prototypes and GTs) marked by the historic duels with the American giant Ford, immortalized also in the 2019 film Le Mans ’66, the great challenge, the legendary French race chosen since 1964 by Henry Ford II (on the recommendation of the young manager Lee Iacocca) to relaunch the brand in crisis.

raise – Forghieri invents everything, for example the titanium connecting rods born from a confrontation in a dinner in Berlin with American and Russian engineers who balled the turbine blades not with cylinders but with silica spheres unlike what happened in Maranello by creating microchips in the connecting rods, so they didn’t last long and broke. Help also came from the Fiat workshops, where Forghieri and his staff’s ideas and projects were often put into practice. Small is beautiful suited Ferrari beautifully with quality employees and excellence in strategic sectors. Forghieri recalls: “We had special people everywhere, for example machine tool operators with whom it was enough to exchange a few words to obtain any object: the foundry was super and we had model makers who knew how to climb mirrors. Working day and night with people like this, from the first to the last, was the secret of our success. I was based on passion, on dedication, on the ability of everyone: I drew for them and this is fundamental, in projects you have to draw for the men you have in your hand. You have to do it with the strength you have. And our forces often turned out to be winning “. David beat Goliath. And not just once. Knowledge, intuition, even risks, often anticipating the future. The 12-cylinder F1 boxer weighed 180 kg, at least 15 more than the 8-cylinder Cosworth thanks also to the special alloys used in the war by Rolls Royce on the Spitfire engines: so Forghieri works on those same alloys, going further, with the use of magnesium. . Many components of the racing engines of those years derive from aeronautical projects and technologies, in particular military ones. The future is also being built in the aerodynamic field, with Forghieri taking the reds to Stuttgart, in the wind tunnel of the local university.

the bet of forgers – In Ferrari all challenges are accepted, mostly winning them also with the ability to adapt to the new, as when, for safety, by becoming slower circuits, competitiveness was no longer given by horses, but by the torque of the engine and the driveability of the car. Existing projects are refined and updated but sometimes we start from scratch with the same goal: to win! Then, the history of F1 teaches, there are ups and downs and it takes patience, as well as foresight, to get back to the top. And to win, in addition to the technicians and the technique, Forghieri has always paid great attention to the driver, not only capable of pushing the accelerator but also capable of directing the technicians in the right direction. Last but not least, the question of the budget: to race in F1 you needed and need mountains of money. Until the arrival of Fiat, Ferrari went through difficult times, even risking closing down, at least the racing department. Hard times: “I often went to races – remembers Forghieri – and I didn’t know if we could meet the costs. Fortunately, the organizers have always intervened with strong help knowing full well that Ferrari was motoring, as it still is today ”. On the other hand, either the organizers paid or Ferrari ordered his people to put the cars back in the truck and go home to Modena, giving up. Who was Enzo Ferrari? Forghieri: “Extraordinary, unique, tough guy. He was silent and I was silent, he screamed and I screamed like him. He had a great advantage: he knew how to choose the men he needed “. Exactly how Forghieri knew how to choose his own staff. Enzo Ferrari and Mauro Forghieri, two great personalities. Enzo dedicated his life to create the myth of himself, making himself immortal. “His” engineer helped make that myth happen. Between the two there was great mutual respect, but he commanded only one with the other who had the right of reply as a privilege: so he resisted for more than a quarter of a century, always defended and valued by “his” Enzo.

today – Forghieri still loves all his creatures, in particular the legendary 250 Gto, the car that today – it is said – is being auctioned for 50 million dollars. The engineer smiles, always committed to following the racing world, as a passionate spectator who knows, a resource respected everywhere, beyond the confines of F1 whose future seems marked. As? “There will be a hybrid Formula 1 and an electric-only F1”. Word of “Furia”, the engineer always attentive to the new because, he says: “In life, as on the track, there is always something to learn and to do”. At the end of the 1980s, Forghieri had built the first electric car. “I was too early – he says – now this theme of ecological mobility excites me and commits me. There is to study, to do, to try “. Forghieri’s ambition as a boy was to be able to work in the aeronautical sector. “I liked to fly and to fly”. Thank you, engineer, motorsport icon, for making us fly and dream with the red racing cars.