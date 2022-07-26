The mistake you don’t expect. Charles Leclerca driver capable of taming a Ferrari F1-75 with accelerator problems in the final of the Austrian Grand Prix, thus bringing to Maranello the fourth flag of 2022, the third signed by him, in France he spun at the Beausset curve sending in I smoke the opportunity to win at Le Castellet as well, thus continuing the comeback against Max Verstappen in the world championship standings.

The Dutch driver, without this season’s main rival, thus flew to victory number seven in the championship out of twelve races. Only the two zeros attributable to reliability problems at the beginning of the season mean that the Dutchman is not already clearly directed towards winning the second world title in his career, but 63 points advantage they are a nice booty never had in his career since the class of 1997, who in 2021 when he was fighting with Lewis Hamilton had not gone beyond the 33 points margin by winning the world title on the last breath in Abu Dhabi.

After the knockouts due to reliability and the strategic errors of the Ferrari wall at Paul Ricard, Charles Leclerc’s second seasonal driving error arrived, after the non-fatal one at Imola, but cost the Monegasque seven points and the podium in front of the home crowd . According to Mauro Forghierihistoric Technical Director of Ferrari, Leclerc is not yet ready for the conquest of the world title: “It’s fast but it has to grow. The mistakes he continues to make after 5 years of Formula One suggest that, today, he is not yet ready for the champion “the words of Forghieri reported in today’s edition of Libero.

The engineer from Modena added that too Niki Lauda he needed a season to finally blossom at the wheel of the Ferrari: “Leclerc must be helped in the pits, better advised. When Niki Lauda arrived at Ferrari in 1974, he was good but not very good. We refined it and the following year he won the world championship. Ferrari fans must accept reality: Verstappen still deserves the title, who is more icy and more complete as a driver ”.