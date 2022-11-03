The last Ferrari of Mauro Forghieri to win a Formula 1 world championship was the 312 T4 in 1979 with Jody Scheckter and Gilles Villeneuve. It was a single-seater that “Furia” had developed in the wind tunnel, with the means available at the time.

“As we progressed with the development of the shapes I saw that a strange machine was coming out and for this I went to the Commendatore who reassured me: ‘You must never think that a job is bad, the important thing is that it is a winner’ . He gave me an injection of confidence, because I believed in that project. The guys on the team had done a great job: the car was loaded in spite of what the others said. We only had one problem: we only got to miniskirts in that year because he forbade them to us ”.

Mauro Forghieri talks to Jody Scheckter in the pitlane in the 1980 Brazilian GP Photo by: Motorsport Images

“I remember Ferrari saying: ‘We will never use miniskirts, even if in different situations I like them, and how …”. And to prove it to me a few days later he sent me a drawing of Vargas with a beautiful girl who showed everything because the miniskirt was raised. And she asked me, laughing: ‘But can’t we ride them like this too?’. It was his okay to use a solution that he had always fought stubbornly ”.

The Drake continued to argue that the miniskirts were illegal tools … “In 1978 we had won five GPs with Villeneuve and Reutemann, while the Lotus took seven, but Peterson was ordered to give way to Andretti who later became champion of the world. I am convinced that if we had used the miniskirts, maybe we could have won ourselves ”.

The maybe actually opened up to a great truth: “We were the last to use miniskirts and we had a problem: ours worked like the old ones that were equipped with springs. Either they sealed perfectly, or they lost contact with the asphalt and suddenly one was left without a load ”.

“Gerard Ducarouge had studied something of extreme cunning. We controlled the miniskirt with springs as the Lotus did before: when they rose due to a difference in the track there was the call of the springs, but the load was not constant ”.

“Gerard had found a very thin but resistant fabric (derived from the parachute fabric) and had inserted it like a bellows between the frame and the miniskirt: when the load increased, the depression sucked down the bellows, so there was a perfect seal and, therefore, much heavier. The idea was also excellent on bumpy asphalt because the miniskirt always sealed ”.

“We, on the other hand, went fast on the flat tracks and won by the sword because we had a few more horses and because the car, according to Jody, had exceptional road holding. We introduced the concept in 1979, but we only fully understood it the following year when mobile skirts were banned ”.

Ferrari 312T4: the flat 12-cylinder and the rear Photo by: Ercole Colombo

The technical theme had changed: it was necessary to find a way not to wear out the skid of the fixed miniskirt that crawled on the asphalt. And Forghieri reveals …

“We had been naive compared to the English: they used ceramic as the bottom of the skate that crawled on the asphalt, but during the race it was ruined. And I went crazy because I couldn’t find a suitable material, until one evening, after a day of testing at Paul Ricard, I went to the sea to relax and have dinner at a restaurant in the port ”.

“I remember there was a bit of wind and I noticed that there were two boats rubbing against each other: one boat had fenders made of marine plywood and had not suffered any damage because the rubbing of the wood had gradually deformed the fender. Here’s the solution, I thought: I can use marine plywood as the skid of the miniskirt because it was tough, but it only wore out where there was more rubbing, taking on the ideal shape. We were happy because we would have no more problems. We tested the solution on the track and it worked, avoiding the boys having to take down and assemble the skirts at every turn. They were so happy that they talked enthusiastically about it at the bar as well. And so, having found it in a short time, everyone had understood it… “.

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312 T4 in the 1979 world championship Photo by: Ercole Colombo