It is only when someone disappears that a summary of his works and the mark he leaves is composed. In the case of Mauro Forghieri it would take an entire library to describe what he gave to motoring. But it would be limiting, because his greatness consists precisely in what he did beyond, at the level of human relationships. We were at lunch two Saturdays ago at Lello Apicella in Maranello, a meeting organized by a dear friend of Forghieri, Gaetano Passarelli. A revival that was celebrated almost every year among people who had always been very close to Mauro. And, indeed, among these there were the mechanics who had been part of the engineer’s golden moments (and also not) at Ferrari. A wonderful communion of lives, of feelings, of magnetisms into which, by pure chance, Enzo Ferrari Mattioli, Enzo Ferrari’s great-grandson, had suddenly entered, having had a quick exchange of kind words with Forghieri. Mauro, having returned to the table, had immediately evoked how Enzino’s was the third generation of Ferrari that passed through his existence, in a mix of families that began with his father Reclus, who the famous builder had taken from Alfa Corse to make him part of the motoring adventure that would begin in 1940 and continue immediately after the war, in 1947, with the insignia of the prancing horse.

«Nobody knew the true story of Enzo Ferrari like my father», he commented. Mauro had arrived in Maranello, fresh out of university, in 1959, and it was Ferrari himself who had offered Reclus a job for his son, quick, smart and capable mechanical engineer, as had emerged in the summer internships he had done in the factory as a student. He could have been one of many technicians, instead Enzo Ferrariwho more than anyone else knew how to understand the potential of his employees, two years later wanted him to be the technical director of the races, at a time when a group of important managers had resigned en masse due to disagreements with his wife Laura.

Forghieri’s great adventure at Ferrari began from there and thanks to a very close, almost filial relationship between owner and employee, successes and world titles came in an avalanche: twelve, the latter, obtained with cars of any type, with covered and open wheels . So much so today Forghieri’s is the first name that comes to mind as soon as Ferrari is mentioned. An immense heritage of motoring culture both in the motoring, chassis and aerodynamic fields. Without forgetting what he did “after”, starting with the four-wheel drive Ferrari and moving on to the electric car – which no one talks about – which he created for Enel and which anticipated that of the automotive giants, even moving into two wheels, when he collaborated with Oral together with the engineer Antoniazzi who came from Alfa Romeo experiences in F.1.

Serious, meticulous, workaholic and then fun, mentally free, when he was busy with something else. Endowed with sensitivity in the things of life, cultured and documented on everything, so much so that, as his friend Gaetano Passerelli said, «when you went with him to visit a museum, during the trip he had already described in detail the works of art you would see». He wasn’t embarrassed by anyone, he treated everyone the same, with class and friendliness. And, unlike today’s technicians, when the grand prix took place he was almost always at the table with his beloved mechanics. His activism was exaggerated, to the point that once in Zandvoort, when Villeneuve broke the engine a few hours before the official tests, he himself gave a hand to his men to lift the car and then began to tinker with the wrenches to do more quickly. Of course he was adored. More: revered.

The relationship with Enzo Ferrari has always been excellent, but with regular disagreements: «He raised his voice, I raised it even more», Mauro said, smiling. When difficult times came and Fiat tried to remove him from racing, Ferrari protected him by creating a special testing department in the company. And then he called him back to his elective function once the storm had passed. Actually, Ferrari and Forghieri were copies of each other, when we were talking about races: destined to converge invariably, with the sole aim of beating their opponents. From Porsche to Ford, from Lotus to McLaren, to Williams. And if money was circulating in recent times, in the ’60s and ’70s Ferrari competed everywhere (F.1, Prototypes, F.2, Montagna Tasmania, Temporada Argentina) with very few men and with a limited budget. It was Forghieri’s mind, together with that of the many valid collaborators he had, that made the difference. Just the other week, at the table, one of his mechanics told us that he had gone from the 12 Hours of Sebring to a race in Tasmania (!), returning to Europe five days later for an F.1 grand prix: «An impossible life, but how could you say no to Forghieri?».

In the end, almost all the pilots loved it, even Niki Lauda he reproached him for hiding from «big boss» the truth about the technical defects of the cars. But Niki himself also said that when at Fuji he abandoned the race in the downpour because he was scared, Forghieri was the first to take his side by proposing that he tell the press that he had stopped due to a breakdown, which Lauda just as honestly refused. His relationship with Surtees is an intricate mystery, his relationships with Scheckter, Villeneuve, Tambay, Alboreto and many others are very happy. A charismatic character, even if not always easy, who knew how to drag the team into compliance with the hierarchies. He wasn’t one to overtake between desks and he paid for it. But if he hadn’t been like that – great and often disarmed in his weaknesses – he wouldn’t have been Mauro Forghieri.