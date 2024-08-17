Drivers reported that they committed several traffic violations that cost them large sums of money, due to forgetting and neglecting to apply mandatory traffic procedures before or while driving the vehicle. They confirmed that these violations could have been avoided by being more focused and attentive while driving.

They identified five common mistakes that they made that led to traffic violations: forgetting to fasten their seatbelt while driving, automatically answering phone calls without using the handset, not using side signals when turning, not turning on the lights while driving at night, and not stopping for the “stop” sign for school buses.

According to the Ministry of Interior’s statistics on traffic accidents that occurred nationwide by type of violation last year, the total number of violations related to not wearing a seat belt while driving by the driver amounted to 642,460 violations, the total number of violations related to being distracted from the road while driving by using the phone amounted to 518,316 violations, the total number of violations related to “not using signals when changing the direction of the vehicle or turning” amounted to 50,831 violations, the total number of violations related to “driving at night without using lights” amounted to 23,531 violations, and the total number of violations related to “not stopping while the driver sees the stop sign for school transport vehicles” amounted to 19,923 violations. Drivers told “Emarat Al Youm” that despite their commitment to safe driving on the road, especially with regard to not exceeding the speed limit and leaving a sufficient safe distance between vehicles, they sometimes forget to take mandatory measures punishable by the Federal Traffic Law, most notably forgetting to wear a seat belt and not turning on the vehicle’s lights at night.

Mohammed Hassan (employee) said that experienced drivers usually apply the traffic law instructions automatically, pointing out that they fasten their seat belt before moving the vehicle, but the driver sometimes commits a violation unintentionally due to forgetfulness and negligence, such as not using the side signals when turning, or turning on the vehicle’s lights while driving at night.

Abdullah Khalid (employee) stated that the main problem he faces in this regard is the new traffic violations, such as stopping at the “Stop” sign for the school bus. The driver may commit this violation and the fine for it may reach 1000 dirhams. He stressed the importance of taking caution and attention while driving vehicles to reduce violations and the resulting large financial fines.

Others pointed out that the law does not tolerate errors of negligence and forgetfulness that cause the driver to violate traffic rules, considering that committing the violation in itself represents a lesson and an incentive to pay attention next time and take sufficient precautions to avoid repeating the violation.

They stressed the importance of the initiatives launched by the Ministry of Interior and the traffic departments in the country regarding reducing traffic violations for drivers and cancelling traffic points, calling for launching more of them with the aim of encouraging drivers to comply and reducing the financial burdens on them.

For its part, the Ministry of Interior and traffic departments at the state level stressed the importance of drivers adhering to traffic laws and traffic safety guidelines, to reduce accidents and the injuries and deaths they cause on the roads.

She stressed the importance of taking precautions related to vehicle safety, not being distracted by anything other than the road by using mobile phones while driving, adhering to traffic lanes, leaving a safe distance, and other traffic requirements.

• The law does not tolerate errors of negligence that cause the driver to violate traffic rules.