Anime Onegai announced that its catalog will have several popular anime available in the near future, among which a dark shojo classic stands out.: School Days. More information below.

At Mole 2024 that was held in Mexico City, The Anime Onegai platform reported on the new titles that will be added to its catalog. School Days It will be one of those that will arrive in the near future, although there is no exact release date yet, it is already confirmed.

Source: Studio TNK

It was also announced that other series will arrive soon; in addition to some dubbing into Latin Spanish. I love magical girls (Mahou Shoujo ni Akogarete) and 2.5-Jigen no Ririsa (2.5 Dimensional Seduction) They will also be added to the catalog. So lovers of this type of installments – between romance and comedy – will have a good opportunity to see their most promising series through the Anime Onegai platform.

School Days is an original light novel work that was published in 2007. It was adapted into an anime and the studio in charge was TNK, which released twelve chapters, plus two OVAs. Finally we will be able to watch the series with quality and legally thanks to Anime Onegai! Are you ready?

Source: Studio TNK

What is School Days about?

School Days It is one of the most popular anime, despite the passage of time it remains in the hearts of fans. It is a story that focuses on young protagonists in the middle of a love affair, and although at first it might seem like a normal shojo, A couple of chapters will make us understand that the overflowing emotions of the characters can become uncontrolled in their intensity.

School Days gave anime one of the most disturbing shojo endingsturning all the expectations around and will finally be available on a platform that will allow us to see it with image quality.

