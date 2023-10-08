Although the nickname Los Javis is a brand, a form of affection and a title of nobility, perhaps it is time for those of us who write about them to start citing them as Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo. I would even dare to put a gift in front of them and call them you. I already know that conventional divinism does not suit them or the times we live in, but it would seem wrong to take confidence from the brilliant authors of The Messiaha capital work that, before its premiere (this Wednesday on Movistar), is already the history of the art of telling stories with images.

This column falls far short of the dithyramb it deserves. Since Haneke’s most disturbing films, I don’t remember anything that disturbed me so much. I do not rule out that my particular condition (it was very difficult for me not to see my own son in the boy Enric) has skewed my vision a little, but I do not consider myself a finicky or impressionable viewer. And yet, the first thing I did after finishing the first episode was hug my son and resist the temptation to put him in a bubble to protect him from all harm.

More information

It would be a sterile precaution, since the evil in The Messiah it is embodied by the mother herself. And how well Ambrossi and Calvo tell it. What virguerías (the narrative work with sound is impressive, I have not heard anything like it in a Spanish fiction), what characters and what actresses and actors (Ana Rujas, Lola Dueñas and Carmen Machi playing the same mother throughout her life is a genius, but Macarena García is also superb, in a very difficult role, and the constellation of secondary characters in a cast full of unusual successes, from Rossy de Palma to Albert Pla, passing through Cecilia Roth). Forget what you thought you knew about The Javis. The Messiah It’s another story.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists See also The National Archives reviews methods of documenting the history of the UAE SIGN UP