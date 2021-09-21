ask vtwonenThere are thousands of types of floors and there is also plenty of choice for the color of your walls. But don’t forget about the ceiling. Stylist Fietje Bruijn van vtwonen gives tips.











The ceiling may be a part of the room that you don’t think about much. A shame, because it can change the whole look of a room. According to Fietje, you can go in many directions with the ceiling. But how do you do that?

Most people will have the ceiling ‘just’ white. Isn’t that very boring?

“It’s not necessarily boring, but you can draw attention to the ceiling by doing something with it. It also depends on the height of the ceiling, a low ceiling is made even lower by a color or decoration. But with a high ceiling, there are many possibilities. For example, you can color the ceiling. The darker the color, the more it has a lowering effect. That way, high spaces seem less empty.”

Is it a good idea to paint your ceiling, doesn’t it make it too busy?

“It doesn’t have to be that way. I would never opt for a bright orange ceiling, or for another very distinct color. But dark blue or dark brown, for example, can be very beautiful. One option is to keep the walls white and paint the ceiling, or to do all the walls and ceiling the same color. You can also create certain effects by painting the ceiling. Do you have a narrow room? Then paint the ceiling and take the top of the walls in the same color. Then the room seems wider, it works like an optical illusion.”

Which living style suits you best? Do the vtwonen living style test.

For example, paint the ceiling in the color of the walls. Styling: Bike Bruijn. © photography Sjoerd Eickmans



In newly built houses you often see ceilings with plasterboard, between which such a groove can be seen. Is there a nice way to get rid of that?

“I’d say let it go! A professional can fill those seams in no time. But, for example, hammering wood or slats against the ceiling is also an option. That gives a kind of retro effect, which is very nice. That wooden look brings warmth, life.”

And an old-fashioned ceiling with decorations or images, is that only something for old houses or is that also nice in your new-build home?

“You used to have a lot of those ceilings with ornaments. It may be a bit unnatural to do that in a new-build home, but you do have ornaments in the form of tight circles. They might suit it better. I haven’t seen many ceilings with pictures yet, I would find that a bit too wild myself. If you choose to let that be the eye-catcher, the rest of the room must be very modest. Then that really is your art ceiling. You can go in many directions, but do it wisely, so that it doesn’t get messy.”

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.