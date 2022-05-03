A teaser sparked speculation this morning, but those responsible for the saga have other plans.

In September it will be eight years since the launch of The Sims 4, which in turn came five years after The Sims 3. With this expected delivery of each installment of the successful franchise, many wonder When will EA release The Sims 5?. We do not have the answer to that question, but we do know that today will not be that day.

After unleashing all kinds of speculation in the last hours after the publication of a brief teaser on social networks, those responsible for the saga have offered a second video, more enlightening, where the arrival of new content in The Sims 4 is confirmed. concrete are mentioned two kits and a content pack brand new in social simulation title from Maxis between this month and June.

“The fun starts when the sun goes down, so make the most of the nights this season,” can be read accompanying the new teaser. From what has been shown, the arrival of creatures of the night can be glimpsed, as could well be werewolves, although everything seems to indicate that we will have to wait to know what it includes.

What is not a mystery is the discontent of the series fan. This video has been quickly replicated by users who are wondering about The Sims 5, while others are enthusiastic about the advanced content. As always, variety of opinions for an important saga for EA accounts.

Meanwhile, there are those who use the benefits of Unreal Engine 5 to imagine what The Sims 5 could look like on current PCs and current-gen consoles.

More about: The Sims 4, The Sims 5, The Sims, EA and Maxis.