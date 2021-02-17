Boruto is about to reach a decisive arc for its history, and although fans of the sleeve They already saw it a long time ago, in the anime we are about to discover it.

We know that the fights between shinobi They are the most anticipated in this work, especially when they show unique skills on the battlefield, but from time to time more subtle ‘techniques’ appear.

In the latest episode of Boruto we saw one of those abilities that did not appear since Naruto, because the famous ‘talk no jutsu’ returned to defeat the corrupted spirit of Year.

Chapter 186 of this anime left fans with their mouths open, as it finally gave us the epic encounter between the protagonist and Year, who represents the interests of Kara.

The famous arch of Vessel It seems to have left Boruto fans satisfied, and after seeing an intense battle they showed us a ‘technique’ that had not appeared for a long time.

If you are a fan of Naruto, you will remember that not everything was powerful strokes and techniques, because the current Hokage He possessed the ability to change the hearts of his enemies by speaking, and from what we saw, his son inherited the same ability.

As you can see, the famous ‘talk no jutsu’ made Year reconsider his priorities after being defeated, forming a direct bond with Boruto that will surely change it.

This arc of the anime is vital for the events that will come in the future, since it introduced us to important characters such as Kawaki, who will have a strong impact in the next episodes.

This guy will be a big problem.

They say that talking people understand, and Boruto proved this saying to be absolutely correct, especially after beating up your opponent.

