During the last few days the video game community has heard new news about the plans for Konami for the future; especially about the dissolution of some levels of the company, due to a complete restructuring of the brand.

These changes will be reflected as of February 1, 2021, according to the official company announcement Through a statement on its page, which also indicated the new positions that some executives will occupy.

With the closing of three divisions focused on production, some community members thought it was the end of Konami as a video game developer; however, in a recent interview with IGN There is nothing further from reality: Konami will continue to make video games.

The fact that these divisions have been eliminated is precisely aimed at streamlining the process of creating video games within the company.

The reason for the restructuring within Konami

According to the spokesperson for KonamiThe difference between the defunct divisions and the surviving Production Departments is that the divisions only ‘supervised’.

That is to say, With this tier removed, the company is expected to become more efficient in its game production:

‘The Production Departments will now report directly to the managers, allowing them to respond more quickly to what happens in the market‘.

Many executives who previously led these defunct divisions are now relocated to Production Departments.

Outside of the rash reactions on those who thought that Konami disappeared, another part of the community considers that this is a good first step for the company that was so many times on the podium, to once again have a more solid presence in the industry.

Who knows, maybe in the future we can see more of Silent Hill than only pachinko machines. What is certain is that Konami he’ll keep making video games for a while.



