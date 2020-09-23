Immediately before the Bihar Assembly, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has taken a sudden voluntary retirement (VRS). According to media reports, Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, may contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, at six o’clock this evening, he will meet the countrymen on social media. In the meantime, he can reveal his strategy ahead.Gupteshwar Pandey has started speculating about his political future from the corridors of power to the intersections amid speculation that he will enter politics. As soon as someone gets down to try his luck in Bihar politics, the public first wants to know his caste.

Gupteshwar Pandey comes from Brahmin caste

Gupteshwar Pandey’s name can be seen from the surname that he is a Brahmin. However, the way Gupteshwar Pandey reduced crime in Bhumihar-dominated areas during his job, some people of this society consider him as their own. Hence Gupteshwar Pandey is considered a Brahmin by birth and a Bhumihar by karma.

Bhumihar and Brahmin are two castes against whom Lalu Prasad Yadav remained in power for a long time. Bhumihar caste remained the focal point of the caste struggle in Bihar from 1980 to 1990. Most of the Bhumihars of the state were full of land and property, due to which they had a long struggle against the landless, especially the Dalits. A man named Brahmeshwar Mukhiya created Ranvir Sena in the state to fight against the Naxalites and the landless. It was an army created by the people of the society. Most of its members came from the Bhumihar caste. It is believed that Bhumihars and Brahmins remained united in Jatiya struggle.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes retirement, may contest assembly elections

After Srikrishna Singh, no popular leader came from forward caste

The Bhumihar caste gave the politics of the state a powerful leader like Shri Krishna Singh, who also became the first Chief Minister of Bihar. But looking at the last three decades, no popular leader from the Bhumihar caste could be born in the state. Talking about the present times, names like Surajbhan Singh, Anant Singh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh are taken in the name of Bhumihar leader. At the same time, Brahmins also include the names of musclemen like Munna Shukla, Kali Pandey, Rajan Tiwari. After the beginning of Mandal-Kamandal politics in the 1990s, the Brahmin leaders of the state were marginalized.

Gupteshwar Pandey had taken VRS even 11 years ago

It is not that Brahmin Bhumihar caste MLAs are not MPs in the state, but there is no face among them who can be considered a state level leader for long. In such a situation, the discussion has started whether Gupteshwar Pandey will be able to become the clean face of forward society, especially Bhumihar and Brahmin society. Because Gupteshwar Pandey remained a known enemy of Bihar’s musclemen and criminals throughout his job.

The special thing is that Gupteshwar Pandey’s SP tenure as Bhumihar dominated in Begusarai and Jehanabad. In Begusarai, there were about 42 encounters while being the SP of Gupteshwar Pandey, most of the criminals came from this particular caste. Similarly, there was massacre on Bhumihar society in Jehanabad, even though Gupteshwar Pandey, being from the forward caste, did not hesitate to take any action. Because of this, he was very much discussed.

How will Gupteshwar Pandey address the caste equation?

Around 4.7% of the Bhumihar caste in Bihar are voters. But this voter is politically aware. It will be interesting to see how Gupteshwar Pandey joins this vote bank. Apart from this, it is expected that Gupteshwar Pandey may try to add some of the 5.7% Brahmins and 5.2% Rajput voters. However, the final decision has to be taken by the public. Only after this election result will be known that how the public takes Gupteshwar Pandey.

Parties showing proximity to Bhumihars and Brahmins in the state

In the 1990s, every political party was reluctant to promote Brahmin and Bhumihar caste leaders. It was a period of leaders coming from Dalits, backward and extremely backward societies. This is the reason that leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar are in power in the state. Now once again all political parties are trying to promote forward caste leaders. Even RJD, who remained in power by cursing Brahmins, has sent Rajya Sabha to Manoj Jha. At the same time, the Congress is also promoting Brahmin and Bhumihar leaders. It is believed that keeping this in mind, Nitish Kumar is going to bring a person like Gupteshwar Pandey into politics with him.