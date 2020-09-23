Immediately before the Bihar Assembly, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey has taken a sudden voluntary retirement (VRS). According to media reports, Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, may contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. However, at six o’clock this evening, he will meet the countrymen on social media. In the meantime, he can reveal his strategy ahead.Gupteshwar Pandey has started speculating about his political future from the corridors of power to the intersections amid speculation that he will enter politics. As soon as someone gets down to try his luck in Bihar politics, the public first wants to know his caste.

Gupteshwar Pandey comes from Bhumihar caste

Seeing the surname named after Gupteshwar Pandey, some people may eat that he is a Brahmin, but it is not so. He comes from Bhumihar society. This is the same caste against which Lalu Prasad Yadav remained in power for a long time. The Bhumihar caste remained the focal point of the caste struggle in Bihar from the 1980s to the 1990s. Most of the Bhumihars of the state were rich in property, due to which they had a long struggle against the landless, especially the Dalits. A man named Brahmeshwar Mukhiya created Ranvir Sena in the state to fight against the Naxalites and the landless. It was an army created by the people of the society. Most of its members came from the Bhumihar caste.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes retirement, may contest assembly elections

After Srikrishna Singh, no popular leader came from Bhumihar caste

The Bhumihar caste gave the politics of the state a powerful leader like Shri Krishna Singh, who also became the first Chief Minister of Bihar. But looking at the last three decades, no popular leader from the Bhumihar caste could be born in the state. Talking about the present times, names like Surajbhan Singh, Anant Singh, Akhilesh Prasad Singh are taken in the name of Bhumihar leader. It is not that MLAs of Bhumihar caste are not MPs in the state, but there is no face among them who is considered a state level leader at present. In such a situation, the discussion has started that whether Gupteshwar Pandey will become the clean face of Bhumihar society in the era of musclemen. Because Gupteshwar Pandey remained a known enemy of Bihar’s musclemen and criminals throughout his job.

Gupteshwar Pandey had taken VRS even 11 years ago

The special thing is that Gupteshwar Pandey’s SP tenure as Bhumihar dominated in Begusarai and Jehanabad. In Begusarai, there were about 42 encounters while being the SP of Gupteshwar Pandey, most of the criminals came from this particular caste. Similarly, in Jehanabad, Bhumihar society was accused of genocide, then Gupteshwar Pandey did not hesitate to take any action. Because of this, he was very much discussed.

How will Gupteshwar Pandey address the caste equation?

Around 4.7% of the Bhumihar caste in Bihar are voters. But this voter is politically aware. It will be interesting to see how Gupteshwar Pandey joins this vote bank. Apart from this, it is expected that Gupteshwar Pandey may try to add some of the 5.7% Brahmins and 5.2% Rajput voters. However, the final decision has to be taken by the public. Only after this election result will be known that how the public takes Gupteshwar Pandey.