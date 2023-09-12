













Twitch streamer plays with his brain









In reality, this graduate with a master’s degree in psychology enjoys various video games, such as Elden Ring, Halo either Valorant using the power of your brain waves and that’s what gets your attention.

To play, you use BCI technology, a brain-computer interface that records your brain activity.

PerriKaryal set up a device that records your brain waves to trigger various reactions in video games.

We recommend: Finish Elden Ring playing upside down and using a video game steering wheel.

This is so you can play without using your hands and just with your thoughts. It is not the first time that someone has done the same, and in fact, there is a video game designed specifically for this, Mindball (2003).

Fountain: Twitter.

The interface PerriKaryal uses detects the difference between the normal and focused states of your brain. This in turn allows you to activate or deactivate orders within the video games.

The way he implemented it is extremely ingenious. To attack someone Elden Ring He just imagines with his brain that he pushes an object, and to heal himself something that falls on his face.

But in other video games he used another type of device, an eyetracker or vision tracker.

She is playing Elden Ring… with her brain. twitch streamer @perrikaryal you have hooked up an EEG to her brain, where different brain activity is key bound to different abilities in game I am geek mindblown pic.twitter.com/lzquC2DdV4 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2023

BRAIN CONTROL VALORANT has officially been done. That’s 4 kills! – not sure why I’ve chosen this as the new standard but there it is **the 4th kill is missing. I cannot find it. If anyone has seen it please let me know Link to the full VOD: https://t.co/brHv0uKS2K pic.twitter.com/lpbB5l82yU — Perri (@perrikaryal) September 6, 2023

The latter was applied in Halo and Valorant; It is not a new technology, but has been available for years. Precisely where PerriKaryal fixes her eyes on the screen is where she shoots her character.

Fountain: Twitter.

Apart from his brain and eyes, he also uses his voice to play. What stands out here is the way she configured the games, since voice recognition is not something new either. It applies the use of diverse and attractive technologies very well.

Apart from PerriKaryal and her clever brain we have more geeky information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)