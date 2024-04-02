The Xpeng G6 is basically a Model Y, but better. And he comes to the Netherlands.

The popularity of the Model Y seems to know no bounds. Last year it was by far the best-selling car in the Netherlands. The latest figures show that it was again the big bestseller last month. Who can counter that…?

Electric market leaders

Well, Xpeng. In any case, they are going to give it a try, with the G6. They say they have the “electric market leaders” in their sights. We wrote about this car a year ago, but at the time we were not 100% sure whether it would come to the Netherlands. We now know that: the Xpeng G6 is on its way.

Dimensions

It's not the case that the Model Y There is a lot going on in this article: the Xpeng G6 has almost the same dimensions as a Model Y. With its sloping roofline, the shape of the G6 is also very similar to the extremely popular Tesla. If this isn't a direct rival, we don't know what is.

800V

In terms of specifications, the Xpeng is also on par with the Tesla. In fact, the G6 is even superior in some respects. For example, the Xpeng G6 has 800V architecture, something we have only seen on Tesla's Cybertruck.

Three variants

The G6 comes in three variants: the Standard Range, the Long Range and the Performance. Indeed, that sounds very familiar to us. A difference with the Model Y is that the Long Range at Xpeng is rear-wheel drive, instead of four-wheel drive.

Range

If you go for the Long Range you have a WLTP range of 570 km. That's more than the 533 km of the Model Y Long Range. Fast charging is possible with 280 kW, which is also faster than the 250 kW of the Tesla.

The Standard Range has a smaller battery (66 kWh instead of 87.5 kWh), which gives you a range of 435 km. In that case, fast charging is possible with 215 kW. Then there is the AWD Performance, which has a 550 km range and can sprint from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds. The Model Y Performance does the latter better, credit where credit is due.

The price?

All nice, those specifications, but the only figure that ultimately matters is of course the price. After all, that is the reason why the Model Y is so popular. Unfortunately, we do not yet know what the Xpeng G6 will cost in the Netherlands. We do know that it can be ordered from May and will be available this summer.

This article Forget the Model Y, the Xpeng G6 is coming! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

