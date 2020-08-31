The 866,000 French teachers are making their pre-re-entry on Monday in an unprecedented health context. How do the very young teachers live it, those who are starting their first school year?

Lucile, Adrien, Loïc have just won their competition. Just before taking charge of their very first class, it’s time for the final advice before their pre-entry, Monday, August 31. “Do you think text comments can we do in fifth grade?” asks this future college professor. “Oh no, I think they’re small, answers a young woman. In fifth grade, it’s small, isn’t it? “ This is their first return to school as a literature teacher. How are they feeling? “Impatient to discover the profession and to finally set foot in it. For so long!”

>> # OnYouReply. Masks, sick child, canteen, sport … Everything you need to know before the start of the school year

Past the enthusiasm, with many, it is however another feeling which points out. “For the moment, stress clearly takes precedence over excitement! We will see after the first session …” “I am stressed, too, regarding the sanitary conditions”, adds her colleague, a trainee teacher.

Are we going to succeed in being able to impose the rules on the mask? It completely increases the pressure for beginners.Loïc, trainee teacherto franceinfo

The health context of this re-entry under the sign of the coronavirus is obviously at the heart of the discussions. These very young teachers will teach at the college where everyone will be masked, students included. “In practice, is this achievable? asks Loïc. The concerns are that the students do not wear the mask, or that they take them off in class, that they come without the mask. How to manage them? “” But we will get there, reassures his young colleague. We are going to do more gestures than usual. We will try to speak with our eyes. I imagine that it is necessarily possible … And then, we will do everything so that this mask, we forget it a little bit over time. “

“Already, masks, in a way, will make our job easier, continues this other teacher, half ironic, half optimistic. They may not be able to see our back-to-school stress! “ There are the optimists and the much more pessimists, like Marie, a math teacher intern. She already fears a new closure of her college this fall. “I’m pretty sure it will happen. I would like it not to be too early in the year, because there … If before even setting our marks, all our students are confined, it may be complicated. “

A first return to school under Covid, it is destabilizing for this promotion of new teachers who comes out in addition to a very special competition: oral deleted, only writings last spring … Lucile questions her legitimacy. “We were only assessed in writing. In terms of theory, I think we have the ability to teach. On the other hand, it is really with the oral that we can perceive if a student is able to ‘teaching. There, doing a dissertation and having grammar skills, that doesn’t mean that you’re going to be a good teacher. And so that adds a little questioning about our legitimacy, whereas, for the first class, you have to to arrive having great confidence in ourselves. And me, that’s what will cause me problem. “ Because these trainee teachers are convinced of it, it is from the first lessons that their year will be played out. And that, the mask will not change anything.