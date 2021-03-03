PlayStation had a great success in putting so much effort into the Dualsense, as this control really made us feel like a generation leap on consoles, at least until we discovered the problem of the drift.

Sony It continues to research new technologies to improve its products, and a recently discovered patent has attracted attention for one of its innovations.

Strange as it may sound, in one of the diagrams they suggest that you could play video game using an ordinary banana, although taking advantage of a new technology.

A document published in the United States Patent and Trademark Office revealed the details of a new technology developed by PlayStation, with which you could say goodbye to the controls.

It is a camera mapping system that would allow practically any object to be used as a control, and to exemplify it they chose the diagram of a banana.

A simple fruit could be a control.

As you can see, this technology would give different instructions to games to interpret the shape of objects as buttons, and even steering wheels for racing games.

Although the idea sounds like something wonderful, it does not mean that PlayStation already have a functional device, since patents often serve to set precedent for sketches and prototypes.

All the way that is traveled to arrive at an innovation is registered, and proof of this is that before the exit of the PS5 it was even mentioned that the control would have a screen.

For the moment we hope that PlayStation get to work to correct the problem of the drift on future consoles, or else fans will protest energetically.

Do you think this common object mapping technology would be a solution or a problem due to the placement of the cameras?

