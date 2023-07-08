How does it feel to be a star? Joey de Vries from Zwolle can talk about it since the concert of metal band Rammstein in Groningen. The whole audience went completely crazy because of him and on his way to the exit he was attacked by fans. “Goosebumps all over my body!”
Olger Koopman
Latest update:
08-07-23, 21:31
