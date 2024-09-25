How many bitter falls

The fall remedied by Pecco Bagnaia in the Emilia Romagna GP he brought to light a serious problem that is slowing down the Piedmontese champion’s race for the third consecutive world title in the top class: the number of ‘zeros’ collected this season compared to those of his direct rivals. In fact, between Sprint and long races Bagnaia – not always through his fault, as the Aragon episode perfectly demonstrates – has collected a good seven retreatsIn all of MotoGP, no one has done worse.

Comparison with rivals

Martin, currently leading the championship with a 24-point margin over Ducati’s #1, suffered less than half of the DNFfailing to collect points on only three occasions. A difference that is what currently allows him to precede the Italian despite seven overall victories between Sprint and GP against Bagnaia’s 11. Bastianini, third in the World Championship standings after the Misano-2 weekend, even did better than Martin, with just two races not completed.

Even Marc Márquezwho as usual confirms himself as the king of falls in the season as a whole, has however failed to reach the finish line ‘only’ on four occasionsto which is added the crash at Portimao – following contact with Bagnaia – when the #93 rider from the Gresini team still reached the checkered flag but without obtaining any championship points.

Trend to be reversed

To be able to celebrate his fourth career world title in Valencia – the third consecutive in MotoGP – Bagnaia will have to avoid at all costs further ‘zeros’ in the last six rounds of the year. A streak of consecutive races without smudges was already achieved by Pecco in the final rush of last year and was fundamental to allow him to win the title. Now it’s time to put mistakes and bad luck behind him and repeat.