DOOM It is one of the first person games that has had the most impact in the video game industry. In fact, in its early years, there was the term doom-like to name other first person shooter games. And, over the years, he created a new genre of video games. That is why we have seen it on many devices and consoles.

However, we did not expect that now DOOM it could be played in a captcha, a simple program that checks whether or not you are a robot before giving you access to a download, page, program, and even government services. Officially, this game can run on any device with a screen. Available here.

How can you play Doom?

This minigame of DOOM is available via GitHub right here. Besides being able to play it, you can make it part of your website. On the same channel GitHub explains the details about how to do it correctly.

This is one of the most interesting and fun achievements on the internet that shows us the capabilities that this type of implementation can have, either to have fun playing DOOM or on security issues on the internet.

