









And? Have the delphiniums been eaten by the snails this year too? Then I have this advice: try without it. Gardening should be a pleasure, not an endless war against pests. I know: such a clear vertical silhouette like a delphinium is beautiful – and essential for a responsible border – but you can also achieve that vertical effect with other plants.

With campanulas, for example, or with foxgloves. It strikes me that foxgloves are increasingly sold in bloom at flower shops and garden centers. The plant is then in a large pot and costs a small amount of money.

Double prices

Now you see that trick more often: put a small plant in a large pot, give a lot of fertilizer and sell the same plant for double four weeks later. And yes, a large plant should be more expensive than a small one, but twice as much is an exaggeration. Foxglove is a beautiful plant and an endless source of income for the grower. This plant, which you buy in full bloom, is biennial and dies after flowering, after which the customer has to buy a new one. Nothing against selling biennials – you can think of the purchase as buying a flowering bag of seeds – but it is fair to say so clearly or mention it on the label. And that is often lacking.

Foxgloves also do well in the facade garden. Look at vtwonen for which facade it is suitable and which other flowers are suitable.

Romke van de Kaa. © Joost Hoving



So buy foxglove in bloom and save the seed so you don’t have to buy new plants every year. Because nothing is easier than growing your own plants.

Pop open a seed pod

Harvest the seed when it is ripe, which is when the seed pods are brown. You pick open such a seed pod and spread the seed thinly on a bare piece of ground in the garden. Or in a row in the vegetable garden, if you have one. Balcony owners can best sow in a flower pot and here too the following applies: sow thinly, because every seed germinates.

Remember: foxglove is a light germinator. This means that the seed cannot germinate if you bury it under a layer of soil. It then remains dormant until a disturbance of the soil – hoeing, weeding or the like – brings it to the surface. Sometimes that is a week later, sometimes only after twenty years.

So you scatter the foxglove seed on the surface of the border or flower pot and you do nothing else. After a few weeks the seedlings appear. And no matter how thin you have sown, there are always too many.

Put them in separate pots, or thin out the seedlings if they are in the garden and give away the surplus. In the autumn they are already big plants and they will flower next year.

Do not be afraid of winter, foxglove is very hardy.

Campanula © Getty Images/Westend61

