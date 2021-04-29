Marvel He is still determined to successfully translate his comic book characters into video games, and so far we must say that he has done well.

In addition to the adventures of Spider-man and the launch of AvengersWe have fight titles that excited us a lot at the time.

If you like to see superheroes beating each other, a recently published rumor will thrill you, as the study of Mortal Kombat I could be working on such a title with Marvel.

Marvel and NetherRealm could be working together

NetherRealm is the study in charge of franchises such as Mortal Kombat and Injustice, which included characters from Dc comics.

If you found this alliance impressive, get ready, because a rumor assures that they are now collaborating with Marvel for a fighting game.

The information was published by the insider Daniel ritchman, who assured that the project is already in the development process for the new generation of consoles.

What will happen to the DC heroes?

Unfortunately, it was not revealed where this alleged leak came from, and in the absence of an official statement, it is best to be skeptical, since there are several details that make us doubt.

First is the close relationship with Warner and DC, which makes us believe that a Injustice 3 than a fighting game of Marvel.

In second place is the treatment that the superheroes of this editorial would receive, since they would have to go to a field focused on adults, or at least we imagine that.

Marvel vs. Capcom 3 did not quite convince fans of the first two games, so it would be interesting to see what NetherRealm could do with your characters.

Some rumors suggest that a quarter is already in development, but nothing is confirmed to date, so don’t get excited.

