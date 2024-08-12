Harry Potter is a very active saga in recent years in terms of video games and one of the greatest recent successes is Hogwarts Legacy. However, do not think that this is the game that was able to obtain the higher earningsThis title belongs to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.
We are talking about a mobile game that has reached the milestone of $500 million in revenueaccording to Sensor Tower data. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has been active since April 2018.
More than 50% of the earnings obviously come from the USA and then we find Germany, the United Kingdom and France. The United States of America is also in first place in terms of downloads, while Brazil is in second and India is in third. This means that although more downloaded, in these two nations the average spending is much lower than in Europe.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery Results Over the Years
Over the years the game has gained regular and positive resultsmore precisely:
- August 2018 – $50 million
- March 2019 – $100 million
- October 2019 – $150 million
- November 2020 – $200 million
- April 2021 – $300 million
- October 2022 – $400 million
According to App Magic data, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has achieved $369.7 million in net earningsas it tracks earnings and not user spending (so it removes taxes and shop percentages). In any case, we are talking about a hugely successful game capable of earning a lot.
According to Sensor Tower, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is the “adventure (simulation)” genre game that has earned the most revenue on iOS and Android in the first half of 2024In second place we find PAW Patrol Rescue World which however earned a fifth of that of the English wizard’s game.
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery allows you to create your own character and go to Hogwartscompleting lessons, learning spells, and playing Quidditch.
Speaking precisely of the Magical Sportswe remind you that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is coming: here’s everything we know about it.
