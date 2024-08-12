Harry Potter is a very active saga in recent years in terms of video games and one of the greatest recent successes is Hogwarts Legacy. However, do not think that this is the game that was able to obtain the higher earningsThis title belongs to Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery.

We are talking about a mobile game that has reached the milestone of $500 million in revenueaccording to Sensor Tower data. Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery has been active since April 2018.

More than 50% of the earnings obviously come from the USA and then we find Germany, the United Kingdom and France. The United States of America is also in first place in terms of downloads, while Brazil is in second and India is in third. This means that although more downloaded, in these two nations the average spending is much lower than in Europe.