Adult Swim it became one of the favorite blocks of the North American public, and even of some lucky ones in Latin America who were able to see its programs.

One of them was Harvey Birdman, Attorney, where they showed us that even superheroes can have problems having a normal job, especially if they are cartoon characters.

This series of Adult Swim was so successful that now they will launch a spin off where Birdgirl You will have the main role, although not as a litigator, but as a CEO of a company.

Adult Swim gives Birdgirl a chance

Harvey Birdman, Attorney She last appeared on a special in 2018, but now it’s time to turn the baton on to a heroine who will take care of the world’s real problems.

Birdgirl will arrive next April 4 at Adult Swim to show us the problems that Judy Ken Sebben he will have to face inheriting his father’s company, but it will not be an easy task.

He will soon discover that his father’s company was created around bad practices, so he will require the help of his colleagues to undo or mitigate the damage created in the past.

Erik richter, creator of Harvey Birdman, Attorney, will return as executive producer of Birdgirl next to Christina Miller, and as you could see in the trailer, it will retain the same kind of humor.

Each chapter will last half an hour and will begin airing on April 4 through the segment Adult Swim.

It will take a great team to get by.

If you like awkward situations that make fun of real problems, and if you are over 30, surely Birdgirl It will give you elements to identify yourself, even if you are not a director of a large company.

Do you think this spin off will be as good as its predecessor or will it just stay as an attempt?

