Before we start: if you feel the need to get started with the high-pressure cleaner, there are still some editors with some green tiles in the backyard. Next Sunday we will have time to place the Kärcher for you. Would you rather use the spray lance from the comfort of your couch? Then from now on you can play for free on the PlayStation PowerWash Simulatorif you have a PS Plus subscription.

The name of the game explains in two words what the goal is: you have to spray things clean with the high-pressure sprayer. No more. So the pressure is not particularly high. Or yes, depending on how you look at it. By expertly patching things up, you can earn money to buy new tools and upgrades. According to the description of PowerWash Simulator you can’t do right or wrong in this game.

By the way, you can make it a little more exciting, as PlayStation reports: ‘Wash against the clock in Time Challenge or test your precision by using as little water as possible in Water Challenge.’ If you’re tired of the chores in the free game, you can still pay extra to clean Bikini Bottom, Lara Croft’s house or even take out the DeLorean Back to the Future.

Is PowerWash Simulator a multiplayer game?

You can help one of your friends do odd jobs for his small business in co-op mode. Or you can join up to five others in Free Play mode to do all the cleaning jobs you’ve completed before. Do you want a game like PowerWash Simulator explain it, it sounds like the lamest game there is (okay, op Lawn Mowing Simulator na), but you’ll see that you can still have a lot of fun playing it online with your friends. Challenge them.