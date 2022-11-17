Driving out of a parking garage in a strange city is always exciting. Does the route planner work or is it randomly choosing a side, waiting for a GPS signal? In urban environments, buildings sometimes block or reflect the GPS signal, resulting in inaccurate positioning. That is a growing problem, now that the self-driving car is slowly approaching and more and more devices are added that need accurate location determination.

Positioning via the signal from wireless telephone networks allows more precision. About that to publish researchers from VU University Amsterdam, TU Delft and metrology institute VSL in a scientific journal on Thursday Nature. Because the transmitters are connected to a central atomic clock, the system they developed is accurate to ten centimetres. It also avoids reflection problems. The system is designed in such a way that it can be integrated into existing 5G infrastructure.

Billions of devices

“GPS via satellite is a fantastic system, but it was designed in the 1960s for the military, for use in remote places,” says Christian Tiberius of Delft University of Technology, one of the authors of the Nature-study. “It was never envisioned that now billions of devices would have GPS receivers. Most of those devices are located in built-up areas, and it is precisely there that GPS has limitations.”

The new system works in a similar way to the existing GPS. The receiver searches for signals from four transmitters – in the case of GPS four satellites, in the case of the new system four mobile transmitters. They always send out a pulse of radio signals at the same time. The signals do not reach the receiver at the same time, because one transmitter is further away from the receiver than the other. Based on the difference in arrival time of the pulses, the receiver calculates where it is located.

Crucial to accuracy is that the signal leaves everywhere at the same time. This is done with an atomic clock “Each GPS satellite has its own atomic clock, which have been set as close as possible, but they can be out of sync by a few nanoseconds,” says Jeroen Koelemeij of VU University Amsterdam, first author of the Nature-research. “We use a central atomic clock, to which all transmitters are connected via a fiber optic cable. This means that our system is synchronized accurately to a tenth of a nanosecond.”

By using pulses ten times shorter than GPS pulses from satellites, the new system is also less affected by reflection from buildings. Satellite pulses can overlap due to reflection, making them difficult for the receiver to distinguish. The shorter pulses overlap much less. The central atomic clock and the reduction of the reflection problem ensure that the location can be determined with an accuracy of 10 centimeters.

A cable is already there

“We have now tested it with our own equipment in Delft, but our system can be used in existing infrastructure with little effort,” says Koelemeij. “We thought that was very important because if everything has to be built new, then the threshold to implement it is high. A separate fiber optic cable to connect the transmitters to the atomic clock is also not necessary, because there is already a cable to all transmitter masts.”

“That such precision is achieved using existing equipment is impressive,” write Hui Chen and Henk Wymeersch of Chalmers University in Gothenburg, Sweden, commenting on the study, also published today in Nature appears. “This system brings smart cities one step closer. With houses that anticipate their residents returning home and drones that deliver packages to recipients who are on their way.”