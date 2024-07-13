Do feet suffer more in summer? Is it better to wear closed or open shoes at this time of year? Should we avoid flip-flops? These are some of the questions that arise during the summer season. EL PAÍS has contacted five podiatrists to answer them, find out the best way to look after our feet and learn some basic tricks.

“It is true that feet can suffer more in summer,” says Antonio Gómez, a podiatrist specialising in biomechanics, director of clinical research at Podoactiva and head of podiatry for the Sociedad Deportiva Huesca football team. High temperatures, increased sweating and the use of inappropriate footwear can cause problems such as “chafing, blisters, fungal infections and circulatory problems.”

Sun exposure also causes the skin to become dehydrated and cracks to appear on the heels and even between the toes, as indicated Maria Luz Gonzalez Fernandeza professor at the University of Podiatric Pathology at the Faculty of Nursing, Physiotherapy and Podiatry at the Complutense University of Madrid. In addition, the combination of heat, humidity and sweating creates an environment conducive to the proliferation of fungi and bacteria.

One of the advantages of wearing open shoes is that it allows the feet to breathe better. This is what Montserrat Diéguez Blasi, member of the Governing Board of the Professional College of Podiatry of the Community of Madrid (Icopoma). Experts agree that open footwear should be well secured to the foot, both at the front and back. “Almost as if you could run in it,” says Navor Pereira, podiatrist and member of the Official College of Podiatrists of Galicia (Copoga).

The ideal is to use sandals that leave the foot uncovered with a good sole, fastened and that allow the incorporation of insoles if necessary, according to Pilar Nieto, president of the Official College of Podiatry of the Valencian Community (ICOPCV). While open shoes can be a good option, it will all depend on the type of activity you are going to do. If you are going to play sports or go for a walk, the experts consulted recommend wearing sneakers and cotton socks. “They are designed to provide adequate support to the arch of the foot, cushion impacts and prevent injuries. In addition, they usually have breathable materials that help keep the feet dry and comfortable,” says Gómez.

The most recommended materials for summer footwear include “leather, breathable mesh and cotton. They allow for better air circulation and reduce moisture build-up, which helps prevent infections and keep feet cool and dry,” she says. Other light and fresh options, according to González, include cork, fabric and esparto grass.

What footwear to avoid?

There are certain shoes that are best avoided in the summer. Experts advise against shoes with thin, flat soles, such as rubber flip-flops. Diéguez says that very thin soles force the foot to absorb impacts against the ground and do not offer good support for the arch or heel. According to him, this can cause more tension in the plantar arch and fascia, which can lead to fasciitisin addition to a Achilles tendonitis.

This does not mean that you cannot wear flip-flops “to go from the towel to the pool or to the nearest beach bar,” as Pereira points out. But it is advisable to avoid using them on a regular basis. “They generate instability, since they have almost no support, and the toes will make an overexertion when walking that can lead to the development of various pathologies,” says Diéguez.

In summer, some people opt for boat shoes. “They often develop plantar fasciitis because these shoes can be less stable and very low,” says González, who points out that thin-soled shoes can cause problems in other parts of the body, such as the legs, if worn regularly. As they have no cushioning, they can also cause discomfort in the knees, hips and back.

Beyond thin-soled shoes, the experts consulted also advise against shoes made of poor-quality plastic materials that are too tight, and that do not allow for good ventilation, as they can cause chafing and encourage the proliferation of fungi. Pereira also advises against overusing heels. If you do wear them, she suggests opting for a wide, stable heel, “in a shoe made by brands that regularly make these models.” Ideally, you should not wear just one type of shoe and change whenever discomfort appears. “It tends to get worse,” says González.

Tips for taking care of your feet in summer

Blisters and chafing are a common problem for feet during the summer. To prevent them from appearing, González advises against wearing new shoes when going on long walks. Ideally, you should wear them first on short walks: “If you feel red or uncomfortable when trying them on, you should throw them away. The foot should not adapt to the shoes. The shoes should be comfortable from the start.” The expert also recommends drying your feet frequently while on a long walk and changing socks for dry ones when necessary.

Another of her tricks is to put sports tape – like medical tape or colored tape – on the areas where chafing usually occurs. For example, on toes or heels. “This will act as a second skin, preventing the skin from directly rubbing against the shoes,” she says. Gómez also suggests applying Vaseline or a specific balm to areas prone to chafing before putting on shoes.

To take care of your feet, it is also important to keep them clean, as the podiatrist indicates: wash them daily, dry them well – especially between the toes – and moisturize them with a specific cream to prevent them from cracking. He also recommends stretching to maintain flexibility and applying sunscreen when they are exposed to the sun. The ICOPCV points out that sunscreen should be applied both to the instep area and to the plantar area, “since this is exposed to the sun’s rays when we lie face down.”

In addition to cutting nails properly, González recommends washing feet with cold water to promote blood circulation and reduce swelling. The expert believes that feet are “the great forgotten ones.” “We are not aware of their importance: thanks to them we can walk and move wherever we want,” she says. If you have any discomfort or suspect infection in your feet, she recommends consulting a podiatrist.

