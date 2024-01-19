Forgets Farming Simulator. Forgets PowerWash Simulator. Forget what you were going to do at the weekend, ask your partner for the tenth time and be accused of never listening. Scrap those plans too, because you have to build floats in Carnival Simulator. The Dutch-made game is almost available for download and you can even play it online with eight friends.

The Dutch game Carnival Simulator will be released on January 26 on Steam, so for PC. The aim of the game is to build a float and then drive it in the parade. According to the maker's website, the game is inspired by the magic of Carnival of Venice, Mardi Gras and of course Carnival in Brabant. The parade in the game goes through Standdaarbuiten in Brabant.

At Broadcasting Brabant the maker says that the game is available in the languages ​​Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, French and Brabant. Not Dutch, then. The name Carnival Simulator is not out of place; the game should be very realistic. For example, the player must take into account the height of the float, the budget and the number of extras.

How do you win Carnival Simulator?

Once your float is ready, you can participate in the parade. You can also watch as a spectator as the floats pass by. In online mode, all participants are also the jury, so you and your group of friends can choose the most beautiful carnival car. The person with the most points wins the parade. There is also a single player with 'unique challenges'. We are curious.